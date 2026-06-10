The Night Out Is Changing, This Beer Spa Was Built for It

Denver and Highlands Ranch, CO, 2026-06-10 — /EPR Network/ — The new kind of night out doesn’t end at 2 a.m. It might mean a couple of craft beers over a board game, an evening at a climbing gym, or a soak and a sauna with friends — then home early enough to be on a trail by sunrise. Led by Millennials and Gen Z but increasingly shared across age groups, the way Americans socialize is being reinvented around experience, wellness and connection rather than how late the night runs.

Oakwell Beer Spa — the Denver-born concept that pairs beer-infused hydrotherapy with a craft taproom — is betting its national franchise expansion on exactly that shift.

“The younger generations have told us what they want, and it’s not a another nightclub,” said Damien Zouaoui, co-founder of Oakwell Beer Spa. “They want to go out, connect with people and still feel good the next morning. That’s the whole idea behind Oakwell Beer Spa. You can have a great craft beer with friends or your s.o. and a genuinely restorative experience in the same visit.”

The data behind the shift

According to a 2025 survey by NCSolutions / Circana, nearly half of Americans (49%) planned to drink less alcohol in 2025. That marked a 44% jump from 2023 . Of that group, roughly two-thirds Gen Z said they planned to drink less (NOTE: about half of Gen Z adults of legal age report having never had an alcoholic drink at all– NielsenIQ).

Drinking less hasn’t meant socializing less, just reorganizing their nights around activity and wellness. A growing “daycap” trend has roughly a third of legal-age Gen Z consumers (2026 Bacardi consumer survey) favoring earlier outings over late nights, prioritizing better rest and next-day productivity. Industry researchers describe the cohort as gravitating toward “activity-centric occasions like games, workouts and concerts,” while a separate study found that nearly four in 10 Gen Z and a third of Millennials are drawn to wholesome outdoor pursuits like hiking.

Where they are spending is just as telling. Despite making up only about a third of the U.S. adult population, Gen Z and Millennials now account for an estimated 41% of all annual wellness spending (McKinsey & Company). That tabs out to more than $500 billion in the U.S. and grows 4–5% a year. And it’s proven durable: research shows consumers are less willing to cut wellness than categories like entertainment or clothing, even under economic pressure.

“This is the most resilient consumer trends we’ve seen, and it lines up perfectly with what we built,” said Jessica Zouaoui, co-founder and CEO of Oakwell Beer Spa. “We combine three things this generation is actively seeking — wellness, real social connection and craft beverage culture — in one approachable, affordable experience. For someone looking at franchise opportunities, that’s not a fad. That’s where the market is going.”

A concept built for the franchise opportunity

Oakwell’s model is intentionally broad in its appeal. Guests begin in a taproom featuring rotating craft beer, wine, cider and non-alcoholic options, then move into private spa suites with beer-infused hydrotherapy baths — made with hops, barley and therapeutic herbs, not fermented beer — along with infrared saunas, rain showers and zero-gravity massage experiences.

That mix lets a single location welcome the craft-beer enthusiast, the sober-curious guest, the wellness seeker, the first-time spa-goer and the couple looking for a different kind of date night — all in the same suite. The self-guided format, requiring no one-on-one therapist interaction, also appeals to younger guests who value privacy and control over their own experience.

For prospective franchisees, the appeal is a concept positioned at the intersection of three growing markets rather than dependent on any single one. After operating near capacity in Denver and launching a franchise-ready prototype in Highlands Ranch, Oakwell has demonstrated demand, refined its operations and proven the model is built to scale.

“The best franchise categories are the ones where consumer behavior is moving toward you, not away from you,” Damien added. “Every trend line — wellness spending, experiential spending, drinking less but going out smarter — points in our direction. We think that’s a powerful thing to hand a new franchise owner.”

The concept has resonated with guests and critics alike. Online reviews frequently describe Oakwell Beer Spa as a “fun date,” “extremely relaxing” and “a unique experience.”

After being recognized by USA Today’s 10 Best as one of the nation’s best spas, named to TIME’s list of the World’s Greatest Places, and honored by Entrepreneur as one of America’s Best Mom & Pop Shops, Oakwell Beer Spa began expanding nationwide through franchising in early 2026.

To learn more about Oakwell Beer Spa, visit oakwell.com. For franchise information, visit oakwellfranchise.com.

About Oakwell Beer Spa:

Oakwell Beer Spa is an award-winning day spa offering a beer-inspired wellness experience that blends relaxation with craft beer culture. Its private spa suites feature beer-infused hydrotherapy baths made with hops, barley and therapeutic herbs, along with infrared saunas and zero-gravity massage, creating a space designed for both rejuvenation and social connection. Guests also enjoy a taproom with a rotating selection of craft beer, wine and non-alcoholic options. Expanding its wellness approach beyond the spa, Oakwell Cosmetics features a curated line of beer-infused bath and body products. Now franchising nationwide, Oakwell invites entrepreneurs to bring its social, beer-infused spa experience to new communities. For more information, visit oakwell.com, oakwellfranchise.com and oakwellcosmetics.com.