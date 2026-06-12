Mutineers Charter Services Expands Boat Rentals Lake Lewisville for 2026 Season

Lake Lewisville , United States, 2026-06-12 — /EPR Network/ —

Mutineers Charter Services is proud to announce the expansion of its boat rentals Lake Lewisville services for the 2026 season. With growing demand across Dallas-Fort Worth, the company is adding more luxury boats, upgraded yacht charters, and enhanced event planning services to serve North Texas customers.

Lake Lewisville is one of the most popular lakes in DFW. Families, friends, and businesses choose this location for weekend fun, sunset cruises, and private parties. To meet this demand, Mutineers Charter Services is expanding its fleet to include new luxury boat rental options and private yacht charter experiences.

More Luxury Boat Rentals on Lake Lewisville

The 2026 expansion includes premium party boats, luxury yachts, and private boat charters. Each boat rental comes with a professional captain and trained crew. Guests can enjoy safe and stress-free experiences on the water.

Services now include:

Luxury boat rental

Party boat rental

Private boat charter services

Corporate boat charter

Bachelor and birthday party boat rentals

Luxury yacht event planning

These boat rentals Lake Lewisville are designed for comfort, safety, and style.

Corporate and Event Planning Services

More companies in Dallas and Fort Worth are choosing boat charters for team-building events and client entertainment. Mutineers Charter Services now offers expanded corporate boat event planning packages.

From small executive gatherings to large company celebrations, every detail is handled by experienced planners. This makes yacht charters and boat party services easy and enjoyable for businesses across DFW.

A Growing Trend in North Texas

Weekend boat rentals on Lake Lewisville continue to rise in popularity. Residents from Dallas, Fort Worth, Plano, Frisco, and surrounding cities are searching for unique water experiences close to home.

By expanding its boat rentals Lake Lewisville, Mutineers Charter Services strengthens its position as a trusted name in luxury boat charters in North Texas.

Safety, Comfort, and Experience

All boats meet high safety standards and are operated by licensed captains. Guests can relax and enjoy scenic lake views, sunset cruises, birthday celebrations, or corporate events with peace of mind.

“Our goal is to provide the best boat rental experience on Lake Lewisville,” said the Founder of Mutineers Charter Services. “We focus on luxury, safety, and unforgettable memories.”

For more information visit, https://www.mdm-charters.com/boat-rental-lake-lewisville/

About the Company

Mutineers Charter Services is a premier luxury boat rental company serving Lake Lewisville and the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The company specializes in private boat charters, party boat rentals, corporate events, and luxury yacht experiences. With a focus on safety, comfort, and unforgettable moments, Mutineers Charter Services delivers top-tier service on the water.

Contact Information

Call: (214) 277-9102

Mail: mdm.inc@outlook.com

GMB: https://maps.app.goo.gl/DjRfPpJkZEpXp6Uj6