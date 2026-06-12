LIFESTYLE Week Tokyo Summer 2026 to Feature Must-See Zones and Events

TOKYO, Japan, 2026-06-12 — /EPR Network/ — LIFESTYLE Week 2026 Tokyo [Summer], featuring must-see zones and special events highlighting the latest trends shaping everyday life, will be held June 24–26 at Tokyo Big Sight, bringing together global buyers and industry professionals seeking innovative lifestyle products.

Visitors browse exhibitor booths and product displays during LIFESTYLE Week at Tokyo Big Sight, highlighting strong international attendance and interest in innovative lifestyle products.

Organised by RX Japan GK, the exhibition showcases a comprehensive lineup of specialised shows covering key sectors such as gifts, stationery, fashion goods, homeware, wellness, beauty, and design-driven products. With its broad scope, LIFESTYLE Week serves as a vital platform for international buyers to source distinctive, high-quality items while gaining insight into emerging trends across Japan and Asia.

2026 Summer Must-See Zones and Events

This year’s edition introduces a mix of new highlights and returning programs, showcasing key trends shaping today’s consumer lifestyles.

Leading the lineup is the 35th Stationery of the Year Award, a prestigious program recognizing outstanding products across functionality, design, sustainability and trend. Five entries are selected per category, with one Grand Prix winner chosen, drawing strong interest as a showcase of cutting-edge stationery innovation.

The Sleep Goods Fair focuses on enhancing well-being through better sleep, presenting a wide range of products designed to improve sleep quality from multiple angles, including relaxation goods, bedding innovations, and wellness-focused solutions.

Under the theme of “Living Harmoniously with Pets,” the PET x LIFESTYLE Zone introduces evolving lifestyle concepts for pet owners. Exhibits include pet food, apparel, toys, care products, and AI-powered monitoring solutions, reflecting the continued global growth of the pet-related market.

The Deco Sticker Zone, a newly launched area, is inspired by Japan’s trending “sticker culture (Shiru-katsu),” where enthusiasts collect and exchange decorative stickers. The zone highlights customization, creativity, and the growing influence of Gen Z consumer culture.

The STYLE x DESIGN Package Expo is a visually captivating area dedicated to packaging that draws consumers in at first glance. Visitors can explore attractively designed packaging solutions for cosmetics, food, gifts, and lifestyle goods, emphasizing both aesthetic appeal and brand value.

The Hello! China (OEM/ODM) zone serves as a key destination for businesses seeking manufacturing partnerships, featuring a wide range of Chinese OEM/ODM suppliers. From daily goods and interior products to gadgets, visitors can connect with partners able to bring product ideas to life.

Visitors gather at LIFESTYLE Week Tokyo, where award presentations and interactive exhibitor booths highlight trending products and innovations across lifestyle sectors

LIFESTYLE Week provides a platform to explore lifestyle innovation from Japan and across Asia in a single venue. By bringing together diverse product categories, trend-focused zones and international exhibitors, the exhibition allows visitors to discover new products, gain insight into emerging consumer trends and connect with potential business partners. It is positioned as a key event for professionals in the lifestyle and retail sectors.

For more information and to register visit the official website of LIFESTYLE Week TOKYO.