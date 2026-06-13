Master Trainer Shreekant Patil Leads Full-Day EDP at MCED Nashik

MCED Nashik Successfully Conducts Entrepreneurship Development Program; CEng. Shreekant Patil Empowers Aspiring and Women Entrepreneurs with Global Training Standards. The Maharashtra Centre for Entrepreneurship Development (MCED) Nashik successfully organized an un-sponsored Entrepreneurship Development Program (EDP) today. The event was held in the esteemed presence of Chief Guests Mr. Alok Mishra (Divisional Officer, Nashik) and Mrs. Sangeeta Shahane-Nandurkar (Deputy Commissioner, Nashik Municipal Corporation).

The full-day June 8th, 2026 intensive training session was spearheaded by CEng. Shreekant Patil, a leading exporter from Maharashtra, founder of Paramount Enterprises & MSME Help, and an NSDC — Skill India Master Trainer.

Empowering Women and Unlocking Government Subsidies During the training, Mr. Shreekant Patil focused extensively on the core principles of entrepreneurship, types of entrepreneurs, and step-by-step guidance on how to launch a new enterprise. A special emphasis was placed on women empowerment, where he motivated women to venture into the manufacturing sector by leveraging government subsidy schemes, particularly the CMEGP (Chief Minister Employment Generation Programme). He also shared valuable insights on managing innovation and building resilient, sustainable business models.

Adopting Global Standards for Local Growth To ensure that the training programs remain highly impactful, inclusive, and scalable for the youth of Nashik, CEng. Shreekant Patil announced his endorsement of the IFC’s (International Finance Corporation) Principles for Learning. By aligning with this prestigious global community of trainers and financial institutions, he committed to bringing the highest international standards of learning and development to the grassroot entrepreneurs of the Nashik district.

The dignitaries present praised the initiative, noting that such comprehensive training programs are vital to transforming Nashik’s aspiring minds into successful, self-reliant business leaders.

CEng. Shreekant Patil is a revered Chartered Engineer, seasoned entrepreneur, and a distinguished Startup India mentor who has dedicated himself to fostering innovation across the nation. Serving as a Master Trainer at NSDC — Skill India and an official trainer for MCED, he brings deep domain expertise in sculpting sustainable business models, unlocking crucial government subsidies like CMEGP, and establishing robust compliance frameworks. As the visionary founder of PARENT Nashik, Paramount Enterprises, and MSME Help, CEng. Shreekant Patil has further solidified his commitment to elite educational standards by endorsing the International Finance Corporation’s (IFC) Principles for Learning. His profound dedication to scaling inclusive, impactful grassroots training makes him a pivotal force in driving regional economic growth and empowering the next generation of dynamic, self-reliant entrepreneurs.