CEng. Shreekant Patil Illuminates MET’s Institute of Pharmacy Students on Ethical, Legal Steps for Startups, and Seed Funding

Nashik, India, 2026-06-13 — /EPR Network/ —MET’s Institute of Pharmacy (MET IOP), Bhujbal Knowledge City, Nashik, organized a highly enlightening and impactful guest seminar today on the critical contemporary theme, “Start Up — Ethical and Legal Steps.”

The event featured CEng. Shreekant Patil, the acclaimed founder of PARENT Nashik and a prominent startup India mentor, as the Chief Guest and expert speaker. Upon his arrival, CEng. Shreekant Patil was accorded a warm, traditional welcome by Dr. Sanjay J. Kshirsagar, Principal of MET’s Institute of Pharmacy.

Navigating the Startup Ecosystem During the intensive 90-minute session, CEng. Shreekant Patil shared his rich entrepreneurial experience with the aspiring pharmacy students and staff. He delved deep into the practical nuances of launching a new venture, focusing heavily on the necessary ethical frameworks and legal compliance required to build a resilient business.

Beyond the legalities, CEng. Shreekant Patil decoded the wider startup ecosystem for the attendees, shedding light on lucrative seed funding opportunities, government grants, and the essential traits of successful modern entrepreneurship.

Interactive Q&A Session The seminar concluded with a vibrant, extended Question and Answer (Q&A) session. Students eagerly engaged with the speaker, throwing forward complex queries regarding market entry, funding hurdles, and regulatory compliance. CEng. Shreekant Patil answered each query with practical, real-world solutions, leaving the audience highly motivated.

Speaking at the conclusion of the event, the institution’s management and faculty expressed immense gratitude to CEng. Shreekant Patil, noting that his invaluable time and domain expertise provided a truly transformative learning experience for the next generation of pharma-entrepreneurs at MET.

CEng. Shreekant Patil is a revered Chartered Engineer, seasoned entrepreneur, and a distinguished Startup India mentor who has dedicated himself to fostering innovation across the nation. Serving as a Master Trainer at NSDC — Skill India and an official trainer for MCED, he brings deep domain expertise in sculpting sustainable business models, unlocking crucial government subsidies like CMEGP, and establishing robust compliance frameworks. As the visionary founder of PARENT Nashik, Paramount Enterprises, and MSME Help, CEng. Shreekant Patil has further solidified his commitment to elite educational standards by endorsing the International Finance Corporation’s (IFC) Principles for Learning. His profound dedication to scaling inclusive, impactful grassroots training makes him a pivotal force in driving regional economic growth and empowering the next generation of dynamic, self-reliant entrepreneurs.