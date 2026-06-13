Poland-India Chamber Bridges Nations: Polish Delegation Arrives in India for participating in Bharat Buildcon 2026 exhibition.

Delhi, India, 2026-06-13 — /EPR Network/ —In a monumental step toward strengthening bilateral economic ties, the Poland-India Chamber of Cooperation (PICC) has officially facilitated the arrival of a high-profile delegation of Polish business leaders and officials to India.

The delegation is participating in Bharat Buildcon 2026, India’s flagship construction and infrastructure exhibition, held from 18 to 21 June 2026 at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi. Organized in partnership with the Government of India and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, this premier national expo serves as the ultimate backdrop for the Chamber’s efforts to position Poland as India’s premier gateway to the broader European market.

The successful arrival of this delegation and the coordination of these high-level summits are the result of the dedicated, relentless efforts of the Chamber’s leadership team, led by President Ms. Krystyna Wroblewska, Vice President Mr. Vincent Peter, Mr. Amit Thakkar, and CEng, Shreekant Patil. Their combined vision has turned months of diplomatic and corporate planning into an actionable reality for cross-border commerce.

Throughout the four-day exhibition, the Poland-India Chamber of Cooperation (PICC) is orchestrating a series of exclusive Business-to-Business (B2B) and Business-to-Government (B2G) meetings. These high-level interactions are designed to connect Polish innovators and investors directly with Indian enterprises and policymakers, paving the way for robust, long-term commercial alliances.

Welcoming the delegation, PICC, President Ms. Krystyna Wroblewska stated:

“The Poland-India Chamber of Cooperation (PICC) is deeply committed to building enduring bridges between our two great nations. This initiative represents a milestone in economic diplomacy, showcasing the immense potential for collaborative growth. By aligning our mission with a flagship national platform like Bharat Buildcon 2026, we are eager to establish institutional frameworks with Indian State Governments and Central Ministries that will foster sustainable, long-term trade relations and mutual prosperity.”

Highlighting the operational goals of the summit, PICC, Vice President Mr. Vincent Peter added:

“This delegation marks a critical turning point in Poland-India relations. By creating direct channels for technology transfer, building resilient supply chains, and signing pivotal MoUs with State Governments and Ministries, we are not just facilitating trade—we are architecting the future of Euro-Indian economic cooperation. Poland offers a strategic entry point into Europe, and through these B2B and B2G meetings in Delhi, we are unlocking unprecedented growth channels for both nations.”

Key Highlights of the Delegation’s Visit:

Strategic MoUs: The Chamber is finalizing landmark Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with key Indian State Governments and Central Ministries to empower, streamline, and scale international trade between India and Poland (Europe).

Supply Chain Resilience: Joint efforts are underway to establish seamless, resilient, and diversified global supply chains across critical infrastructure, manufacturing, and service sectors.

Technology Transfer: The summits will kickstart cross-border technology transfers, blending Europe’s advanced technological and architectural frameworks with India’s rapidly expanding infrastructure development.

About the Poland-India Chamber:

The Poland-India Chamber of Cooperation (PICC) is a leading organization dedicated to fostering economic, technological, and cultural collaborations between Poland and India, helping businesses navigate and thrive in both markets.