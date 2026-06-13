Hart Speech Foundation Partners with Emerson College’s Robbins Speech, Language and Hearing Center

Marshfield, MA, 2026-06-13 — /EPR Network/ — The Hart Speech Foundation has announced a partnership with the Robbins Speech, Language and Hearing Center at Emerson College to support continuing education opportunities and expand access to speech-language pathology services for individuals and families facing communication challenges.

The collaboration brings together two organizations committed to improving the lives of individuals with speech and communication disorders through education, advocacy, clinical training, and compassionate care.

The Hart Speech Foundation, based in 178 Moraine Street, Marshfield, MA 02050, was founded by the Hart Family in 2011. The Hart family founded The Hart Speech Foundation to help people who stutter gain access to the resources and support the need to achieve more fluent speech.

Since opening in 1953, the Robbins Speech, Language and Hearing Center has provided evidence-based evaluation and treatment services for children and adults experiencing a variety of communication disorders and differences. The Center also serves as the primary clinical training facility associated with Emerson College’s nationally respected Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders.

Evaluation and treatment services are provided by master’s-level graduate students in Emerson College’s Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders under the supervision of clinical faculty certified by the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association and licensed by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Individual and group services are available both in person at the Robbins Center and remotely through tele-practice.

The partnership with the Hart Speech Foundation is designed to help advance continuing education opportunities for certified Speech-Language Pathologists while also supporting People Who Stutter (PWS) and others in need of communication services.

“Our shared mission is to provide supportive, family-centered care while helping individuals develop the confidence and communication skills necessary to thrive academically, socially, and professionally,” said Don Hart of the Hart Speech Foundation. “By partnering with Emerson College and the Robbins Center, we can further strengthen access to quality speech-language resources and professional development.”

The Robbins Center emphasizes a client and family-centered approach to care, recognizing that communication challenges can impact social interaction, academic achievement, self-esteem and professional growth. Family members and caregivers are encouraged to observe and participate in treatment services as part of the therapeutic process. Anyone interested in learning more about how to make a referral can reach out to Robbins_Center.emerson.edu.

The Hart Speech Foundation is a recognized 501(c)(3) charitable organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals who stutter through advocacy, education, and scholarships for those in need of services.

For more information about the Hart Speech Foundation, visit: www.hartspeech.org