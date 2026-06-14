Boat Rental Market Outlook for Marine Leisure Industry

The global Boat Rental Market size was valued at USD 19.0 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 19.5 billion in 2026 to USD 28.7 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2026 to 2033.

The market is experiencing steady growth due to the increasing popularity of marine tourism, luxury travel experiences, and recreational water activities across coastal, island, and lake destinations worldwide. Consumers are increasingly prioritizing experiential travel, creating strong demand for boat rentals as an affordable alternative to boat ownership.

Boat rental services provide travelers with access to a wide range of vessels, including motorboats, sailboats, yachts, fishing boats, and catamarans, enabling personalized leisure experiences without the financial burden of purchasing and maintaining a boat. The growing trend of short-term travel experiences, combined with rising disposable incomes, is further driving market expansion.

In addition, the rapid growth of online booking platforms and mobile applications has significantly improved accessibility, allowing customers to compare vessels, customize itineraries, and make reservations seamlessly.

Market Driver: Rising Marine Tourism and Recreational Boating Activities

The growing popularity of marine tourism is one of the primary factors driving the boat rental market. Coastal tourism destinations across Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Caribbean are witnessing increasing tourist arrivals seeking unique water-based experiences.

Activities such as:

Leisure cruising

Sailing excursions

Fishing trips

Island hopping

Yacht charters

Water sports adventures

are becoming increasingly popular among travelers.

Instead of investing in expensive boat ownership, consumers are opting for rental services that offer flexibility, convenience, and access to premium vessels. Boat rental companies are expanding their fleets and service offerings to accommodate growing demand from tourists, families, and corporate groups.

Download a free sample copy of the Boat Rental Market report to understand detailed coverage and inclusions in the final report

Growing Demand for Luxury and Experiential Travel

The global travel industry is witnessing a shift toward personalized and luxury experiences. Travelers are increasingly seeking exclusive vacations that offer privacy, customization, and premium services.

Private yacht charters, luxury cruises, and customized boating experiences have become highly desirable among affluent consumers.

Key advantages include:

Personalized itineraries

Private onboard experiences

Flexible travel schedules

Access to secluded destinations

Premium hospitality services

These factors are significantly boosting demand for premium boat rental services worldwide.

Water Sports Industry Supporting Market Growth

The increasing popularity of water-based recreational activities is further contributing to market expansion.

Popular activities include:

Jet skiing

Wakeboarding

Parasailing

Snorkeling

Scuba diving

Fishing excursions

Many tourists rent boats specifically for these activities, creating additional revenue opportunities for rental operators.

As adventure tourism continues to grow globally, demand for specialized rental boats and watercraft is expected to increase significantly.

Digital Platforms Transforming Boat Rental Services

Technology is playing a crucial role in reshaping the boat rental industry.

Online marketplaces and mobile applications allow users to:

Search available boats

Compare pricing

Select destinations

Book instantly

Manage reservations digitally

Digital platforms have simplified the rental process while increasing transparency and customer convenience.

The emergence of peer-to-peer boat-sharing platforms has also enabled private boat owners to monetize their vessels, expanding overall fleet availability.

Boat Rental Market Trends & Insights

Motorboat Segment Dominated the Market

The motorboat segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 42.6% in 2025.

Motorboats continue to dominate due to:

Easy operation

Versatility

Reliability

Wide availability

Suitability for leisure activities

Unlike sailing vessels, motorboats require less specialized knowledge, making them highly attractive for casual tourists and first-time renters.

The launch of newer recreational motorboats, including the Sterk 26 introduced at Boot Düsseldorf 2026, is expected to support continued segment growth.

ICE-Powered Boats Remain the Preferred Choice

The internal combustion engine (ICE) segment held the largest market share in 2025.

Factors supporting dominance include:

Established fueling infrastructure

Lower upfront costs

Greater availability

Proven performance

Long operating range

ICE-powered vessels remain widely used for:

Tourism

Fishing

Recreation

Group excursions

Although electric boats are gaining attention, limited charging infrastructure continues to support the dominance of conventional engines.

Leisure Sailing and Cruising Lead Activities

The leisure sailing and cruising segment accounted for the largest market share in 2025.

Consumers increasingly prefer:

Scenic coastal tours

Family outings

Weekend sailing trips

Island exploration

Luxury cruising experiences

The segment benefits from strong demand among domestic and international tourists seeking relaxing travel experiences.

Subscription-Based Boating Models Emerging Rapidly

Subscription and boating club models are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

These programs allow users to:

Pay monthly membership fees

Access multiple vessels

Avoid maintenance responsibilities

Enjoy flexible reservations

This model is attracting younger consumers seeking boating experiences without long-term ownership commitments.

Looking for more specific insights? Customize this report to suite your business needs

Regional Analysis

Europe Dominated the Global Market

Europe accounted for 34.5% of global revenue in 2025, making it the largest regional market.

Growth is supported by:

Strong marine tourism industry

Extensive coastline

Established yacht charter networks

Popular sailing destinations

Major boating destinations include:

Mediterranean Coast

Greece

Croatia

Italy

Spain

France

Europe continues to attract millions of boating enthusiasts annually, strengthening regional demand.

Asia Pacific Expected to Register Fastest Growth

Asia Pacific is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Growth drivers include:

Rising disposable incomes

Expanding tourism industry

Growing coastal tourism

Increasing luxury travel spending

Countries such as:

Thailand

Indonesia

Australia

India

Vietnam

are witnessing growing demand for yacht rentals and marine recreational activities.

United Kingdom Market Outlook

The UK boat rental market is expected to expand rapidly due to:

Rising domestic tourism

Increasing sailing participation

Growth in recreational boating

Expanding marina infrastructure

Market Size & Forecast

Metric Value Market Size (2025) USD 19.0 Billion Market Size (2026) USD 19.5 Billion Market Size (2033) USD 28.7 Billion CAGR (2026–2033) 5.7% Largest Market Europe Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific

Competitive Landscape

The boat rental market is highly competitive, with companies focusing on:

Digital platform development

Fleet expansion

Strategic partnerships

Acquisitions

Enhanced customer experiences

Leading players are investing heavily in technology-enabled booking platforms and expanding vessel offerings to strengthen market positions.

Key Boat Rental Company Insights

GetMyBoat, Inc.

GetMyBoat operates one of the world’s largest online boat rental marketplaces, offering over 180,000 listings across 184+ countries.

The platform provides:

Kayaks

Sailboats

Fishing boats

Luxury yachts

Captained charters

Bareboat rentals

Its user-friendly platform enables travelers to easily discover and book water-based experiences globally.

Boatsetter, Inc.

Boatsetter is a leading U.S.-based boat rental platform featuring more than 50,000 vessels across 700+ locations.

Its services include:

Hourly rentals

Fishing charters

Yacht rentals

Sailing excursions

Captain services

The company provides secure payment systems, insurance coverage, and booking management tools, creating a seamless rental experience.

Key Boat Rental Companies

GetMyBoat, Inc.

Boatsetter, Inc.

Click&Boat

Sailo Inc.

Nautal Smart Sailing S.L.

Yachtico GmbH

SamBoat

Zizoooboats GmbH

Le Boat

Boatjump S.L.

Conclusion

The global boat rental market is poised for sustained growth through 2033, fueled by expanding marine tourism, increasing demand for luxury travel experiences, and rising participation in recreational water activities. The growing adoption of digital booking platforms, subscription-based boating models, and premium charter services is transforming the industry landscape.

With Europe maintaining market leadership and Asia Pacific emerging as the fastest-growing region, boat rental providers are expected to benefit from increasing consumer preference for flexible, experience-driven travel solutions. As tourism continues to evolve toward personalized and adventure-focused experiences, the boat rental market is likely to witness significant expansion in the coming years.

Looking for a report customized to your requirements? Explore our Custom Research Offering

Grand View Research offers

Focused market intelligence reports on specific geographies or high-growth segments

Extended forecast timelines for long-term planning

Competitor Benchmarking and Supply Chain Analysis

Inclusion of regulatory and policy assessments

Inclusion of custom data models, KPIs, or applications unique to your business

Specific high-impact Data Decks and Tables to support effective decision making

And much more…