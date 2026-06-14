Alexandra Strangis of OCES Named “40 Under 40” Honoree

Brockton and Plymouth, MA, 2026-06-14 — /EPR Network/ — Alexandra “Allie” Strangis, Home Care Program Manager at Old Colony Elder Services (OCES), has been named a 2026 “40 Under 40” Honoree by Cape & Plymouth Business. OCES is the largest provider of in-home and community-based services for older adults and people living with disabilities in Southeastern Massachusetts.

Strangis was honored alongside other business leaders who have made a significant impact in the region at the 40 Under 40 awards celebration on June 11, 2026. Cape & Plymouth Business recognized Strangis as one of the 2026 honorees for her impressive leadership qualities which set her apart in her industry.

Strangis holds a Bachelor of Arts in Healthcare Administration from Stonehill College and joined OCES in 2010 as a Care Manager. She was promoted to Home Care Supervisor in 2012 and again promoted in 2015 to Home Care Program Lead Supervisor.

Strangis was appointed to her current position as Home Care Program Manager of Care Management in 2022 and is responsible for overseeing all care management aspects of the Home Care program’s operations and staff. She ensures program integrity and regulatory compliance and works with the Home Care Program Manager of Nursing Services to support coordination and collaboration within the program.

A lifelong resident of the Brockton community, Strangis’ commitment to giving back is both professional and deeply personal. Through her career, she has dedicated herself to serving people across the greater Brockton and Plymouth areas, ensuring that older adults receive the care, dignity, and support they deserve.

Beyond her professional work, Strangis continues to invest her time and energy into enriching the local community. She plays an active role at Gerry’s Farm, a cherished historical landmark in Brockton that has long been a staple for residents. Strangis spends her weekends working at the farm stand, helping to preserve its legacy and maintain its role as a gathering place for the community.

“Allie is a remarkable leader who, through her dedication and outreach at OCES as well as in her personal time, exemplifies what it means to give back and make a difference,” said Nicole Long, Chief Executive Officer at OCES. “Congratulations, Allie on this well-deserved honor!”

About the 40 Under 40 Awards

The Cape & Plymouth Business 40 Under 40 Awards program continues to recognize the tremendous contributions of young professionals in our region. For more information, visit capeplymouthbusiness.com/event-details/40-under-40-2026/

About OCES:

OCES is recognized as one of the 2023, 2024, and 2025 Best Places to Work by Cape & Plymouth Business Marketing and has been certified as a Woman-Owned Nonprofit Organization (W/NPO) by the Massachusetts Supplier Diversity Office (SDO). For more than 52 years, OCES has been a private, nonprofit organization with offices in Brockton and Plymouth. OCES is designated as one of 27 Aging Services Access Points (ASAPs) and Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs) in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and proudly serves older adults, individuals with disabilities, caregivers, and families across 34 communities throughout Plymouth County, the South Shore, and surrounding areas.

Through the talent of an experienced and diverse workforce, OCES supports the independence and dignity of older adults and individuals with disabilities by providing essential information and services that promote healthy, safe living which positively impacts our community. The agency offers several programs to serve older adults, individuals with disabilities, their families, and caregivers. For more information call 508-584-1561 or visit ocesma.org.