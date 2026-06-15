Empex Watertoys® Expands Splash Play Solutions

Today, families expect more from recreational spaces than ever before, and Empex Watertoys® is helping communities meet that demand with ingenious aquatic play solutions. As a globally recognized splash pad manufacturer, the firm continues to transform parks, resorts, campgrounds, and recreational facilities with interactive splash pads, spray parks, and indoor splash play systems.

Ontario, Canada, 2026-06-15 — /EPR Network/ — Established in 1986, Empex Watertoys® has built a strong reputation for designing durable and visually engaging aquatic play equipment for clients around the world. From municipal parks and hotels to zoos and YMCA facilities, the splash pad manufacturer specializes in delivering bespoke aquatic playground solutions that offer the perfect blend of creativity and functionality. Unlike traditional steel-based structures, Empex Watertoys® manufactures its equipment using composite and specialty plastics with limited metal components, and this ingenious approach allows the company to offer durable products that stand against corrosion while reducing maintenance and installation costs.

A spokesperson from Empex Watertoys® says, “As a trusted splash pad manufacturer, our aim has always been to create memorable aquatic play experiences that are easy to maintain and exciting for families of all ages. This is why we take pride in helping clients bring their visions to life with safe, bespoke, and long-lasting splash park solutions.”

For more information or to get details about design, concept layouts, and a quote, feel free to contact the team today!

Contact Info:

Phone: 905.649.5047

Website: https://www.watertoys.com/

Address: 50-12 Innovator Avenue, Stouffville, Ontario, Canada-L4A0Y2