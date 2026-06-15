Empex Watertoys® Redefines Commercial Splash Pads

As families, resorts, and recreation facilities continue looking for safer and more engaging water attractions, Empex Watertoys® is now helping shape the future of commercial splash pads with durable, bespoke, and intuitive aquatic play solutions.

Ontario, Canada, 2026-06-15 — /EPR Network/ — Communities and recreation facilities are rethinking the way families experience outdoor entertainment, and commercial splash pads are quickly becoming one of the most in-demand attractions worldwide. Understanding this, Empex Watertoys® is now providing interactive aquatic play solutions for all sorts of establishments ranging from hotels and resorts to municipal parks, campgrounds, and more. With no standing water and low-maintenance operation, the splash pads from the brand offer a fun and family-friendly environment for all sorts of commercial establishments while maximizing visitor engagement.

Empex Watertoys® continues to stand out by designing customizable splash play environments that blend creativity, durability, and ease of installation. The company manufactures interactive water features using corrosion-resistant composite materials that are lightweight, weather-resistant, and built for heavy public use. A spokesperson from the brand says: Families today are looking for experiences they can enjoy together, and splash pads create exactly that kind of environment. We are seeing a growing demand for aquatic play spaces, and that’s why we are offering visually exciting, safe for children, and cost-effective options for operators.”

For more details about their products or to get a custom quote, feel free to contact their team today!

Contact Info:

Phone: 905.649.5047

Website: https://www.watertoys.com/

Address: 50-12 Innovator Avenue, Stouffville, Ontario, Canada-L4A0Y2