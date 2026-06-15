All Electrical Training Ltd Announces 18th Edition Courses and Inspection and Testing Courses for Electrical Professionals

Harlow, UK, 2026-06-15 — /EPR Network/ — All Electrical Training Ltd is pleased to announce enrolment opportunities for its 18th edition courses and Inspection and testing courses at its training centre in Harlow. Designed for practising electricians and allied professionals, these programmes provide the latest knowledge required to work safely and effectively in today’s electrical industry.

As regulations continue to evolve, electrical professionals must keep their knowledge current. The training programmes offered by All Electrical Training Ltd help candidates understand regulatory requirements while developing practical skills that support day-to-day work.

For more information, call 08000433334.

18th Edition Courses Focus on the Latest Wiring Regulations

Understanding the 18th Edition 2382-26 4th Amendment Course

The new 18th edition courses are designed to ensure candidates fully understand the latest IET Wiring Regulations. Learners will discover how to locate regulations within the wiring regulations book and apply them correctly in practical situations.

The City & Guilds 18th Edition Courses (2382-18) are suitable for practising electricians who need to update their certification to meet the latest edition of the wiring regulations. The qualification also supports apprentices, domestic installers, surveyors, consultants, and other professionals who require an updated understanding of BS 7671.

Delivered over two days at the Harlow training centre, the course covers wiring regulations along with the safe use and operation of electrical equipment and systems. These regulations are recognised by the British Standards Institute as BS 7671.

Entry Requirements

The qualification is aimed at practising electricians with relevant knowledge and experience of electrical installations. It is also suitable for allied professionals seeking to improve their understanding of the current regulations.

Candidates must be over 18 years of age. Individuals with previous knowledge of the 17th Edition regulations may find the transition particularly beneficial.

Inspection and Testing Courses Build Essential Skills

Supporting Safe Electrical Installations

The Inspection and testing courses offered by All Electrical Training Ltd help candidates develop the skills needed to assess the safety and compliance of electrical installations.

Training covers inspection procedures, testing methods, result recording, and the interpretation of findings. These skills play an important role in identifying issues, verifying compliance, and maintaining high standards across electrical installations.

By completing Inspection and testing courses, candidates can strengthen their technical capabilities and expand their professional knowledge within the industry.

Electrical Training Courses Designed for Practical Learning

All Electrical Training Ltd delivers Electrical Training Courses that combine practical experience with expert supervision. The training approach focuses on helping learners build confidence, competence, and industry-relevant skills.

Courses cover a wide range of subjects, from electrical installation fundamentals to advanced qualifications such as EV charging installation training. Small class sizes encourage interaction and provide opportunities for personalised support throughout the learning process.

Experienced instructors guide candidates through both theoretical and practical elements, helping them understand how industry standards apply in real working environments.

Enrolment Information

Professionals interested in 18th edition courses, Inspection and testing courses, and other Electrical Training Courses can enrol through All Electrical Training Ltd in Harlow.