Education Matters Group Expands Recruitment Support Across London and Hertfordshire

London, UK, 2026-06-15 — /EPR Network/ — Education Matters Group, a specialist education recruitment agency London schools and educators rely on, continues to support recruitment across London boroughs and Hertfordshire. With more than 20 years of industry experience, the company provides tailored recruitment solutions for teachers, support staff, and Senior Leadership Team (SLT) professionals on both a permanent and supply basis.

As schools face increasing recruitment challenges, Education Matters Group remains committed to connecting educational institutions with high-calibre professionals who can make an immediate impact in the classroom and across wider school communities.

Supporting Schools with Specialist Recruitment Solutions

Recruiting qualified education professionals requires expertise, local knowledge, and a strong understanding of school environments. Education Matters Group works closely with schools to identify staffing requirements and provide recruitment solutions that align with their needs.

The agency supports recruitment for permanent teaching positions, supply teaching roles, support staff vacancies, and senior leadership appointments. This tailored approach helps schools reduce recruitment pressures while maintaining educational standards.

As a specialist education recruitment agencies London, Education Matters Group understands the unique opportunities and demands associated with teaching in one of the world’s most dynamic education sectors.

More Than Two Decades of Education Sector Experience

What makes Education Matters Group different is the breadth of experience within its team. The company brings together recruiters, educators, parents, and governors who understand the realities of modern schools.

This diverse expertise enables the agency to assess recruitment requirements from multiple perspectives. By listening carefully to both schools and candidates, Education Matters Group creates successful matches that benefit all parties involved.

The team’s extensive knowledge of London boroughs and Hertfordshire schools allows them to provide informed guidance throughout the recruitment process.

Delivering High-Quality Supply Teaching Solutions

Education Matters Group has built a reputation as one of the best supply teaching agencies London schools can turn to when staffing needs arise.

Schools often require immediate support due to staff absences, unexpected vacancies, or increased demand. The agency provides access to qualified supply teachers and support staff who can integrate quickly into educational settings and maintain continuity of learning.

For example, when a school requires urgent classroom cover, Education Matters Group can help identify a suitable professional, ensuring students continue to receive high-quality education with minimal disruption.

Commitment to Safeguarding and Quality

Safeguarding remains a central priority throughout the recruitment process. Education Matters Group follows a rigorous vetting policy designed to maintain high professional standards.

Candidate qualifications, experience, and compliance requirements are carefully reviewed before any placement is made. This process helps schools gain confidence in the professionals they welcome into their learning environments.

The agency also places significant emphasis on professionalism, training, and suitability, ensuring candidates possess both the qualifications and personal qualities needed to succeed in education.

A Bespoke Recruitment Approach

Education Matters Group believes successful recruitment begins with understanding individual requirements. The agency works collaboratively with schools and candidates to develop recruitment solutions tailored to specific goals and expectations.

Through ongoing consultation, responsive communication, and dedicated support, Education Matters Group continues to strengthen its position as a trusted education recruitment agency London schools value and one of the best supply teaching agencies London educational institutions can depend on.

Learn more about the specialist services offered by education recruitment agencies London and discover why the company is recognized among the best supply teaching agencies London for delivering quality education staffing support.