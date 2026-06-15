At SNEC 2026, Wujiang Deshengxin(DSX) Puts Energy-Smart Dry Room Technology in the Spotlight for Solar and Battery Manufacturing

SHANGHAI, China, 2026-06-15 — /EPR Network/ — As the global photovoltaic and energy storage sectors scale toward terawatt-level production, the energy cost of maintaining ultra-dry, ultra-clean factory environments has emerged as a critical operational challenge. At the 19th SNEC Conference and Exhibition in Shanghai, Wujiang Deshengxin Purification Equipment Co., Ltd. demonstrated how its latest cleanroom innovations directly tackle this issue—reducing both energy consumption and carbon footprint without compromising manufacturing precision.

During the three-day event, Deshengxin showcased a new generation of heat-pump-assisted low-dew-point dehumidification units that deliver dew points below -50°C for HJT cell processing and solid-state battery electrolyte handling, while cutting energy usage by up to 30% compared to traditional desiccant-only systems. These pre-engineered, modular dry rooms drew particular attention from ESG-focused investors and factory operators seeking to align with carbon-neutral manufacturing targets.

“SNEC 2026 made one thing very clear: the next wave of solar and battery fabs must be both ultra-dry and ultra-efficient,” said a company spokesperson. “Our integrated approach—combining heat recovery, IoT-driven demand-controlled dehumidification, and modular construction—helps manufacturers achieve stringent humidity requirements without oversizing their mechanical infrastructure or blowing their energy budgets.”

The company’s live dashboard display, featuring real-time environmental data integrated with factory MES, illustrated how intelligent control can dynamically adjust airflow and dehumidification based on production zone occupancy, further reducing idle-load energy waste. Such capabilities are increasingly vital as battery gigafactories and HJT solar plants are located in tropical and subtropical regions where ambient humidity loads are high year-round.

Visitors from leading PV module producers and energy storage cell manufacturers also discussed with Deshengxin’s engineers the potential for retrofitting existing structures into dry rooms—a strategy that lowers initial capital expenditure and shortens commissioning time, making advanced manufacturing more accessible to emerging markets.

About Wujiang Deshengxin Purification Equipment Co., Ltd.(DSX)

Based in Suzhou, China, Wujiang Deshengxin specializes in energy-efficient cleanroom systems for the new energy, semiconductor, and pharmaceutical sectors. Core products include fan filter units(FFU), HEPA/ULPA filters, air showers, low-dew-point dehumidifiers, and smart environmental monitoring platforms. The company is dedicated to helping global manufacturers achieve precision cleanliness with minimal environmental impact.

Contact

Email: nancy@shdsx.com

Website: https://www.ffufan.com