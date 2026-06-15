Kasturiram International School Recognized as the Best School in Narela for Academic Excellence and Holistic Development

Narela, Delhi, 2026-06-15 — /EPR Network/ — Kasturiram International School continues to strengthen its reputation as the Best School in Narela by providing high-quality education, modern infrastructure, and student-focused learning programs. Widely known as a Top School in Narela, the institution is committed to shaping confident, responsible, and future-ready students through academic excellence and overall personality development.

The school follows a progressive educational approach that combines modern teaching methods with strong moral values. With experienced faculty members, smart classrooms, advanced laboratories, and a safe learning environment, Kasturiram International School ensures that students receive the best educational experience possible.

Recognized as the Best CBSE School in Narela, the institution follows the CBSE curriculum and focuses on developing conceptual understanding, creativity, leadership skills, and practical knowledge among students. The school regularly organizes educational workshops, cultural activities, sports events, and personality development programs to encourage holistic growth.

As a leading Top CBSE School in Narela, Kasturiram International School believes in preparing students for future academic and professional success. The school emphasizes communication skills, innovation, discipline, and critical thinking to help students perform confidently in competitive environments.

The institution is also highly regarded as the Best English Medium School in Narela because of its strong focus on communication, interactive learning, and global educational standards. Students are encouraged to participate in debates, presentations, and extracurricular activities that improve confidence and language proficiency.

Speaking about the school’s vision, the management emphasized their commitment to delivering quality education that inspires students to achieve excellence in academics as well as life skills.



About

With its dedication to educational excellence, modern learning facilities, and holistic student development, Kasturiram International School continues to stand among the most trusted educational institutions in Delhi.

Contact Information:

Kasturi Ram International School

Pocket 7 Sector, A-10,

Subcity Narela Delhi-40 (INDIA)

Phone: 9311095020, 8470084900

Email: info@krschool.org

Web: https://www.krschool.org/