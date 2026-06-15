BMGI India Highlights the Role of Lean Management in Improving Operational Efficiency and Reducing Waste

Mumbai, India, 2026-06-15 — /EPR Network/ — BMGI India is reinforcing its focus on operational excellence through lean management consulting services designed to help organizations improve workflow efficiency, reduce waste, and strengthen process performance across business functions.

As companies continue to face pressure to improve productivity while controlling costs, many are turning to structured improvement methods that address inefficiencies at the process level. Lean practices remain a critical part of this shift, especially for organizations seeking better throughput, faster delivery, and more consistent execution.

BMGI India works with businesses that need practical improvement support across manufacturing, services, supply chain, and other operational environments. Through its lean consulting approach, the firm helps organizations identify bottlenecks, remove non-value-added activity, and improve how work flows from one stage to the next.

A central part of this work involves experienced lean consultant guidance, where businesses receive structured support in diagnosing operational issues and prioritizing improvement actions. This allows leadership teams to move beyond isolated fixes and implement changes that improve both efficiency and control.

The company also supports lean operations consulting initiatives for organizations that want to optimize day-to-day execution, reduce process delays, and strengthen performance across teams, plants, and functions. In many cases, these improvements lead to better resource utilization, reduced cycle times, and lower operating friction.

For organizations undergoing broader change, BMGI India provides lean transformation consulting to help embed improvement methods into the operating model itself. This creates a more disciplined approach to execution and supports long-term performance gains rather than temporary improvements.

“Organizations do not need more complexity. They need better process design, better flow, and better discipline in execution,” said a spokesperson from BMGI India. “Lean methods help businesses focus on what creates value and remove what does not.”

BMGI India’s lean-focused services are built to help organizations improve efficiency in a measurable way while aligning improvement work with business priorities. The firm’s approach combines diagnostic analysis, implementation support, and capability building so that improvements are sustainable over time.

About BMGI India

BMGI India is a management consulting firm focused on operational excellence, strategy deployment, innovation, business transformation, and structured problem solving. The company helps organizations improve business performance through methodologies including Lean, Six Sigma, TRIZ, and continuous improvement frameworks.

Contact Us:

Breakthrough Management Group India Private Limited

83C Mittal Court, Nariman Point, Mumbai 400021, INDIA

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Phone: 91 22 4002 0045/46

Email: info@bmgindia.com