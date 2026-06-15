Michael B. Pasternak Reports Activity in Civil Cases Across Ohio

Cleveland, OH, 2026-06-15 — /EPR Network/ — Michael B. Pasternak – Attorney at Law, located at 3681 South Green Road, Suite 411, is involved in civil proceedings in Cleveland and other jurisdictions across Ohio. Court records show the firm participates in cases covering personal injury, medical malpractice, nursing home neglect, catastrophic vehicle accidents, and business disputes. Legal matters are conducted according to Ohio state and federal procedural rules, including case filings, discovery, motions, and trial preparation.

Publicly available records indicate that cases associated with the firm often involve complex legal and factual issues. These include disputed liability in vehicle accidents, alleged medical treatment errors, contractual disagreements, and claims of wrongful death. Proceedings may require review of detailed documentation, coordination with expert witnesses, and adherence to evidentiary standards. Some matters have advanced to adjudication before state or federal courts, while others have been resolved through negotiated settlements. The office maintains ongoing activity across multiple civil dockets.

The Cleveland office continues to participate in civil proceedings, addressing each matter based on governing statutes, court procedures, and evidentiary requirements. Michael B. Pasternak – Attorney at Law conducts operations under professional obligations required of attorneys licensed in Ohio. The firm’s involvement spans both individual and business-related matters, reflecting the range of civil disputes currently filed in Cleveland and surrounding jurisdictions.

For more information, please contact their office at 216-360-8500.

About Michael B. Pasternak – Attorney at Law: Michael B. Pasternak – Attorney at Law, based in Cleveland, Ohio, participates in civil proceedings involving personal injury, medical malpractice, nursing home neglect, catastrophic vehicle accidents, and business disputes. The firm operates in both Ohio state and federal courts, addressing matters according to legal and procedural standards.

Business name: Michael B. Pasternak – Attorney at Law

Address: 3681 South Green Road, Suite 411, Cleveland, OH 44122.

City: Cleveland

State: OH

Zip code: 44122

Phone number: 216-360-8500.