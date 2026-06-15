Wind-suction solar insect trap lamp brings a new model of pest prevention

Nanping City, China, 2026-06-15 — /EPR Network/ — On March 16, the tea planting base in Huangtun Village, Chaping Township, Songxi County, Nanping City, Fujian Province, welcomed a group of special “new employees” – wind-suction solar insect trap lamps. These seemingly ordinary lamps are quietly changing the pest control mode of tea gardens, providing strong support for the green and ecological planting of tea.

“Insect trap lamps can effectively control lepidopteran pests in tea gardens. According to the appearance time of the control target, the lights are turned on after dark, and the adult insects are phototaxis. The light is turned on for about 4 to 5 hours to attract pests, which can be killed to the maximum extent and avoid harm to the natural enemy insects in the tea garden. Compared with traditional insecticidal lamp instruments, its application in tea gardens is more targeted and has more obvious advantages.” Liu Wen, the person in charge of Zhangzhou Luzhuo Agricultural Technology Co., Ltd., pointed to the “guardians” of the tea garden and told reporters that it uses physical trapping methods to effectively reduce the number of pests and reduce the use of chemical pesticides.

As a “no chemical pesticides” demonstration village, Songxi County Agriculture and Rural Affairs Bureau has invested 1 million yuan in the 3,500-acre ecological tea garden demonstration area in Huangtun Village since this year, installing 50 solar insect traps. The effective insect killing area of one lamp can reach 15 to 20 acres, which can not only ensure the quality and safety of tea, but also maintain the ecological balance of the tea garden, and truly achieve full coverage of green prevention and control.

“In order to further promote the construction of green, high-quality and efficient ecological tea gardens in Songxi County, we promote and apply green prevention and control technology in tea production management, which can effectively improve the scientific management level of tea garden pest control, improve tea quality, and promote green and sustainable development of tea production.” Fan Yingjie, director of the Plant Protection and Inspection Station of Songxi County Agriculture and Rural Affairs Bureau, said.

The Central Document No. 1 in 2025 proposed “vigorously developing green and characteristic agricultural products” and “deepening the management of agricultural product drug residues”. Tea is the leading industry in Songxi County. In the past, tea farmers used the traditional planting method of increasing production with fertilizers and controlling pesticides, which led to pesticide and fertilizer residues. In recent years, the Agriculture and Rural Affairs Bureau of Songxi County has taken a variety of measures to improve the natural environment, improve the quality of tea, and achieve both economic and ecological benefits through green control technologies such as guidance from scientific and technological experts, ecological regulation, and physical control. led explosion proof lighting https://www.eneltec-led.com/products/led-explosion-proof-lights