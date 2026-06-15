Shanghai Puteken Launches Advanced Double Sided Timing Belt for High-Performance Industrial Applications

Shanghai, China, 2026-06-15 — /EPR Network/ — Shanghai Puteken Transmission System Co., Ltd., a trusted leader in industrial transmission solutions, proudly presents its premium Double Sided Timing Belt, designed to deliver exceptional synchronization, durability, and efficiency across multiple industrial sectors. Engineered with advanced materials and precision manufacturing, this innovative belt system helps businesses improve productivity while reducing maintenance costs.

1. Superior Performance for Complex Industrial Systems

The Double Sided Timing Belt is specially designed to transmit power from both sides simultaneously, making it an ideal solution for machinery requiring synchronized movement. Industries such as packaging, textile, printing, automation, and manufacturing can benefit from its reliable operation and superior load distribution.

2. High Durability and Long Service Life

Manufactured using high-quality rubber compounds and reinforced tensile cords, the Double Sided Timing Belt ensures excellent resistance against wear, heat, and mechanical stress. Its robust construction significantly minimizes downtime and improves equipment longevity, helping businesses maintain uninterrupted production.

3. Improved Efficiency and Reduced Maintenance

One of the major advantages of the Double Sided Timing Belt is its ability to maintain accurate timing and consistent performance even under demanding operational conditions. Its low maintenance requirements and high operational efficiency make it a cost-effective solution for industrial machinery.

4. Versatile Industrial Applications

Shanghai Puteken Transmission System Co., Ltd.’s Double Sided Timing Belt is widely suitable for conveyors, automated production systems, printing machines, food processing equipment, and high-speed mechanical applications. The dual-sided tooth design enables efficient motion transfer in compact machinery layouts.

5. Precision Engineering for Maximum Reliability

Every Double Sided Timing Belt undergoes strict quality testing to ensure precise tooth engagement, superior flexibility, and dependable performance. The company’s commitment to technological innovation guarantees products that meet modern industrial standards.

About Shanghai Puteken Transmission System Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Puteken Transmission System Co., Ltd. specializes in manufacturing premium transmission belts and conveyor solutions for industries worldwide. With a strong focus on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, the company provides durable industrial products, including timing belts, conveyor belts, PU belts, and customized transmission systems to meet diverse operational needs.

For more info about the company

Company Name: Shanghai Puteken Transmission System Co., Ltd.

Address: Building 8, Lane 8188, Daye Road, Fengxian, Shanghai, China 201400

Contact Phone: +86 18201785896

Contact Name: Candy

Email: putekenbelt@gmail.com

Website: https://www.puteken.com/