Explore Japanese Food Exports, Global Sourcing, and Food Logistics in One Visit

RX Japan Opens Three Specialised F&B Shows on June 24 at Tokyo

TOKYO, Japan, 2026-06-16 — /EPR Network/ — “JAPAN’S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR, JFEX (Japan Int’l Food & Beverage Expo), and Food LogiX, organised by RX Japan GK, will open at Tokyo Big Sight from 24–26 June 2026. A single registration badge will provide access to all three co‑located shows, bringing together food and beverage (F&B) buyers, exporters and logistics specialists for three days of product discovery and business discussions.

Strong Summer 2025 Results Set the Stage for an Even Larger 2026 Edition

The summer 2025 edition set a strong benchmark, welcoming 19,980 visitors and 617 exhibitors from 55 countries and regions over three days at Tokyo Big Sight, reaffirming its position as a leading international platform for the F&B industry. Significant participation from key markets such as South Korea, China, Thailand, the United States and Germany highlighted the event’s global reach and appeal.

Building on this success, the 2026 edition is set to grow further in both scale and international participation. With its proven ability to connect exhibitors with high-quality F&B buyers, including importers, wholesalers, retailers and foodservice operators, the co-located shows provide a unique platform for sourcing Japanese food products, discovering international F&B offerings, and connecting with logistics partners that support global food trade.

One Destination for Japanese Food Exports, Global Sourcing, and Food Logistics

“JAPAN’S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR takes centre stage as a dedicated platform exclusively for Japanese exhibitors, bringing together a comprehensive range of export-ready F&B products in one place. Designed to support international sourcing and trade, the show offers buyers direct access to authentic, high-quality Japan-origin products, from traditional specialties to innovative new offerings tailored for global markets. It also serves as a key meeting point for importers, distributors and retailers seeking reliable partners and new business opportunities within Japan’s dynamic F&B sector.

Complementing this, the Exhibitors’ Featured Product Gallery for the food expo offers a curated preview of products that exhibitors are most eager to showcase, helping visitors identify key trends in advance and plan more effective sourcing meetings onsite. Visitors can browse featured products ahead of the event, view them at the Gallery Area onsite, and connect directly with exhibitors at their booths for tastings and product demonstrations.

Meanwhile, JFEX SUMMER offers buyers a streamlined sourcing platform for curated international F&B products, structured into five specialised sub-shows to enable efficient navigation and targeted meetings.

JFEX FOOD features processed and packaged products such as frozen foods, confectionery, beverages, seafood and ingredients, while JFEX WINE & SPIRITS showcases a diverse range of wines, beers, sake and premium spirits from around the world.

JFEX PREMIUM highlights high-end food and beverage products, JFEX FRESH focuses on fresh produce, seafood and livestock, and JFEX INBOUND features products with strong appeal to international visitors, including snacks, beverages, health foods and lifestyle goods.

The JFEX AWARDS also return as a visitor-led initiative, where attendees vote for the products they are most interested in sourcing from exhibitor entries. Voting takes place on 24 June at the venue, with results announced at the awards booth at noon on 25 June.

Meanwhile, Food LogiX plays an equally important role by focusing on the logistics side of the industry. This newly launched show connects buyers with logistics providers and supply chain partners, supporting not just product sourcing but also the practical execution of distribution, storage, and international trade.

Gain Valuable Insights Through Expert-Led Seminars

Alongside sourcing and business meetings, the co-located shows also feature a seminar programme covering a range of food industry topics, including market trends, product development, supply chain strategies, and emerging opportunities shaping the future of the food business.

*Please note that seminar sessions are conducted in Japanese only.

Supporting Meaningful Connections Through a Curated Registration Approach

Following the event’s growing success and reputation as a global F&B platform, visitor registration is required for entry to ensure a high-quality and business-focused environment. Complimentary registration is available for VIP visitors, including buyers and managers or above, while standard visitor registration remains free of charge until 19 June 2026, 5:00 PM JST.

After this deadline, an admission fee of JPY 5,000 (incl. tax) will apply. This policy is designed to preserve the professional standard of the exhibition, helping to attract serious, decision-making attendees and minimise non-business footfall. It also enables exhibitors and visitors to benefit from a more curated audience, higher-quality conversations and stronger commercial outcomes, reinforcing the event’s value as a results-driven marketplace for the F&B industry.

Join the Three Co-located F&B Shows This June

Register via https://www.jfex.jp/jfex/en-gb.html?utm_campaign=junepressrelease&utm_medium=other&utm_source=other to secure your badge and gain access to three co-located shows, connect with global F&B buyers and suppliers, and explore new sourcing and business opportunities.