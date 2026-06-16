Structured Cabling Market Growth Driven by 5G Network Expansion

The global Structured Cabling Market was valued at USD 12,412.1 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 26,300.3 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2025 to 2033. Structured cabling serves as the foundation of modern telecommunications and IT infrastructure, enabling the seamless transmission of voice, video, and data across enterprise networks, data centers, and smart buildings.

As organizations continue their digital transformation journeys, demand for reliable, scalable, and high-performance network infrastructure is rising significantly. The rapid expansion of cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), edge computing, and 5G technologies is accelerating the need for advanced structured cabling systems capable of supporting growing bandwidth requirements and future connectivity demands.

Growing Demand for High-Speed Network Infrastructure

One of the primary factors driving the structured cabling market is the increasing demand for high-speed data transmission. Businesses today rely heavily on cloud applications, real-time analytics, video conferencing, AI-driven workloads, and large-scale data processing. These applications require network infrastructure that can deliver higher bandwidth, lower latency, and greater reliability.

As a result, organizations are increasingly replacing older cabling systems with advanced solutions such as Cat 6A, Cat 7, and fiber-optic cabling. These technologies offer superior performance, reduced signal interference, and improved scalability, making them essential for modern enterprise environments and hyperscale data centers. The shift toward high-performance connectivity is expected to remain a key growth driver throughout the forecast period.

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Smart Buildings Creating New Growth Opportunities

The rapid adoption of smart building technologies is significantly contributing to the growth of the structured cabling market. Modern commercial buildings increasingly utilize interconnected systems for lighting, security, HVAC management, energy monitoring, and occupancy management. These systems rely on continuous communication between devices, sensors, and centralized control platforms.

Structured cabling provides the robust and scalable infrastructure required to support these connected environments. By enabling reliable data transfer and simplified network management, structured cabling helps building operators improve operational efficiency, reduce energy consumption, and enhance occupant experiences. The growing trend toward sustainable and intelligent buildings is expected to generate substantial demand for advanced cabling solutions across commercial real estate, healthcare facilities, educational institutions, and public infrastructure projects.

Expansion of Data Centers Supporting Market Growth

The increasing number of data centers worldwide is another major factor fueling market expansion. Cloud service providers, hyperscale operators, and enterprises continue investing in large-scale data center facilities to support rising digital workloads.

Structured cabling systems play a critical role in data center performance by ensuring reliable connectivity between servers, storage devices, switches, and networking equipment. Fiber-optic cabling, in particular, has become increasingly important due to its ability to support high-speed data transfer over longer distances while minimizing signal loss.

As AI applications, cloud computing, and edge infrastructure continue to expand globally, demand for advanced cabling solutions within data centers is expected to increase significantly.

End-to-End Service Integration Becoming a Key Industry Trend

The structured cabling industry is witnessing a growing trend toward complete service integration. Rather than offering standalone cabling products, providers are increasingly delivering comprehensive solutions that include network design, consulting, installation, testing, maintenance, and ongoing support services.

This approach simplifies infrastructure management for organizations while reducing deployment complexity and project timelines. By combining global technology standards with localized expertise, vendors can provide customized solutions that better address customer requirements. This trend is expected to strengthen as businesses seek greater efficiency and long-term network reliability.

For example, in November 2024, TechAccess partnered with Siemon to provide advanced structured cabling and IT infrastructure solutions across South Africa, supporting data centers and smart building projects with high-performance networking technologies.

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Market Trends and Insights

North America Leads the Global Market

North America accounted for the largest revenue share of 34.2% in 2024. The region’s leadership is supported by widespread adoption of advanced IT infrastructure, a strong concentration of data centers, and significant investments in digital transformation initiatives.

Businesses across various industries continue upgrading their network infrastructure to support cloud migration, hybrid work environments, AI applications, and cybersecurity requirements. Additionally, smart city initiatives and government-backed infrastructure modernization programs continue to drive demand for structured cabling solutions throughout the region.

United States Remains the Largest Contributor

The United States represented the largest share of the North American market in 2024. Continued investments in hyperscale data centers, cloud computing facilities, and enterprise network modernization projects are supporting market growth.

Organizations are upgrading their communications infrastructure to accommodate increasing data traffic, support remote workforce models, and improve operational efficiency. Public sector digital transformation projects are also contributing to rising demand for advanced cabling systems.

Copper Cables Continue to Dominate Product Demand

By product type, the copper cable segment accounted for 48.9% of market revenue in 2024. Copper cabling remains widely adopted due to its affordability, ease of installation, and proven reliability.

These cables are extensively used in commercial buildings, enterprise campuses, educational institutions, and other applications where short-distance connectivity is sufficient. The availability of compatible hardware and mature manufacturing capabilities further strengthens the position of copper cabling in the market.

LAN Applications Hold the Largest Market Share

The LAN (Local Area Network) segment captured 80.8% of total market revenue in 2024. LAN infrastructure remains essential for supporting internal communication, data sharing, and connectivity within offices, schools, healthcare facilities, and enterprise environments.

Structured cabling enables organizations to establish reliable and scalable LAN networks while simplifying network management and maintenance. The continued expansion of enterprise IT infrastructure is expected to sustain strong demand for LAN-based structured cabling systems.

IT and Telecommunications Emerging as the Fastest-Growing Vertical

The IT & Telecommunications segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% through 2033. Increasing deployment of 5G networks, cloud platforms, AI applications, and edge computing infrastructure is creating significant demand for high-bandwidth connectivity solutions.

Telecommunication providers are expanding network coverage and upgrading backbone infrastructure to support next-generation digital services. Simultaneously, IT organizations are investing in advanced networking technologies to support automation, data analytics, and real-time business operations.

Market Size & Forecast

Metric Value Market Size (2024) USD 12,412.1 Million Market Size (2033) USD 26,300.3 Million CAGR (2025–2033) 8.5% Largest Regional Market North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific

Regional Analysis

North America

North America remains the largest market due to its advanced digital infrastructure, high concentration of data centers, strong cloud adoption, and ongoing investments in enterprise networking technologies.

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization, expanding telecommunications networks, growing cloud adoption, and increasing investments in smart city projects are creating substantial opportunities across countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

Europe

European demand is supported by smart building initiatives, industrial automation projects, and ongoing investments in digital transformation across various industries.

Middle East & Africa

Growing investments in data centers, smart infrastructure, and digital connectivity projects are contributing to market expansion throughout the Middle East and Africa.

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Competitive Landscape

The structured cabling market is highly competitive, with major players focusing on technological innovation, product expansion, strategic partnerships, and acquisitions to strengthen their market positions. Companies are increasingly investing in high-performance fiber-optic technologies, modular cabling systems, and smart infrastructure solutions to meet evolving customer requirements.

As digital transformation accelerates globally, industry participants are prioritizing scalable, future-ready connectivity solutions capable of supporting AI, cloud computing, IoT, and next-generation telecommunications networks.

Leading Structured Cabling Companies

ABB Ltd.

Belden Inc.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc.

Corning Incorporated

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

Legrand SA

Nexans

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Conclusion

The global structured cabling market is experiencing robust growth as organizations continue investing in advanced network infrastructure to support digital transformation, cloud computing, AI, IoT, and smart building technologies. Rising demand for high-speed connectivity, expanding data center deployments, and increasing adoption of intelligent building systems are creating strong growth opportunities across industries. With North America maintaining market leadership and Asia Pacific emerging as the fastest-growing region, the structured cabling industry is expected to play a crucial role in enabling the next generation of digital connectivity and enterprise communications through 2033.

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Looking for a report customized to your requirements? Explore our Custom Research Offering

Grand View Research offers

Focused market intelligence reports on specific geographies or high-growth segments

Extended forecast timelines for long-term planning

Competitor Benchmarking and Supply Chain Analysis

Inclusion of regulatory and policy assessments

Inclusion of custom data models, KPIs, or applications unique to your business

Specific high-impact Data Decks and Tables to support effective decision making

And much more…