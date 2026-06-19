New Companion Care Services Designed to Support Independent Living in Melbourne

Posted on 2026-06-19 by in Healthcare, Small Business // 0 Comments

Melbourne, Victoria – [19.06.2026] – 

Noah Noor Health Services is happy to announce its new Companion Care Services in Melbourne. The service is designed to help older adults and people with disabilities live safely, happily, and independently at home.

The new service gives people friendly support, daily help, and social connection. It helps clients stay active and enjoy a better quality of life.

Helping People Live Independently

Many people want to stay in their own homes for as long as possible. They want to keep their freedom and enjoy their daily routines.

Companion Care Services can help by providing support with:

  • Daily activities
  • Shopping trips
  • Meal preparation
  • Community outings
  • Social visits
  • Transport to appointments
  • Friendly conversations
  • Everyday tasks

This support helps people feel safe, confident, and comfortable.

Reducing Loneliness and Building Connections

Feeling lonely can affect health and wellbeing. Having someone to talk to can make a big difference.

Companion caregivers provide:

  • Friendly company
  • Social support
  • Emotional support
  • Shared activities
  • Community participation
  • Regular visits

These services help people stay connected with family, friends, and their local community.

Support for NDIS Participants

The Companion Care Services also support NDIS participants in Melbourne.

The service can help people:

  • Build confidence
  • Learn new skills
  • Join community activities
  • Reach personal goals
  • Improve daily living skills
  • Stay active and involved

The focus is on helping people live more independently.

Helping Families Feel Supported

Families often want extra help for their loved ones.

Companion care gives families peace of mind. They know their loved ones have support, friendship, and care when they need it.

Services can be arranged to match each person’s needs and schedule.

A Person-Centred Approach

Noah Noor Health Services believes every person is unique.

Care plans are designed around individual needs, goals, and preferences. The team works hard to provide kind, respectful, and reliable support.

The organisation also offers:

  • Disability Support Services
  • NDIS Disability Support
  • In-Home Aged Care
  • Respite Care Services
  • Dementia Care Services
  • Nursing Care
  • Community Nursing Care
  • Personal Care Services
  • Supported Independent Living (SIL)
  • Short-Term Accommodation (STA)

Statement from Noah Noor Health Services

“We believe everyone deserves support, friendship, and independence. Our new Companion Care Services help people stay connected, enjoy daily life, and continue living comfortably in their own homes.”

Why Companion Care Is Important

Companion Care Services can help people:

  • Stay independent
  • Feel less lonely
  • Improve wellbeing
  • Enjoy social activities
  • Build confidence
  • Stay connected with others
  • Live a happier life

Small moments of support can make a big difference every day.

About Noah Noor Health Services

Noah Noor Health Services is a trusted provider of Disability Support Services, NDIS Support Services, In-Home Aged Care, Companion Care Services, Nursing Care, Dementia Care, and Respite Care across Melbourne.

The team is committed to helping seniors, people with disabilities, and NDIS participants live with dignity, independence, and confidence.

Contact Information

Noah Noor Health Services

Website: https://www.noahnoorhealthservices.com/services/companion-care-services/ 

Service Area: Melbourne, Victoria

Phone:  +61 402 742 264

Email:  shemnoor@yahoo.com.au 

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