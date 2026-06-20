Ezy Disability Expands NDIS Personal Care Support Services Across Perth Metro Area

Perth, WA – Ezy Disability Aged Care Support & Transport Services is proud to announce the expansion of its NDIS personal care support Perth services across the Perth metro area. The expansion will help more people living with disability access safe, professional, and compassionate in-home support.

As demand for disability services grows in Western Australia, more families are seeking trusted providers who deliver quality care under the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS). Personal care support plays a key role in helping participants live safely and independently at home.

Meeting the Growing Need for Personal Care in Perth

Across Perth, including Baldivis, Rockingham, Joondalup, and surrounding suburbs, there has been a rise in NDIS participants requiring daily living assistance. Many people need help with showering, dressing, grooming, toileting, mobility support, and medication reminders.

Ezy Disability has responded by increasing trained support workers and extending service coverage across the metro region.

The goal is simple: provide reliable NDIS personal care support Perth families can trust.

Supporting Independence and Dignity

Personal care is more than physical help. It protects dignity, builds confidence, and supports independent living.

Support workers follow individual NDIS plans and work closely with participants to meet their goals. Care is delivered with respect, patience, and understanding.

Services include:

Assistance with daily personal activities

In-home support and hygiene care

Mobility and transfer assistance

Community access support

Flexible support schedules

Each service is tailored to meet the needs of the participant.

Registered and Compliant With NDIS Standards

Ezy Disability Aged Care Support & Transport Services is a registered NDIS provider. This means strict safety standards are followed at all times.

All staff complete background checks and disability support training. Services align with NDIS Quality and Safeguards Commission guidelines.

Families can feel confident knowing their loved ones are supported by qualified professionals who respect participant rights, choice, and control.

Strengthening Disability Support Across Western Australia

The expansion of NDIS personal care support Perth services reflects the organisation’s commitment to improving disability care across the region.

By increasing access to daily living support, Ezy Disability aims to reduce carer stress, promote community participation, and enhance overall wellbeing.

Participants receive care that helps them stay safe at home while remaining active in their local community.

For more information about Ezy Disability Aged Care Support & Transport Services, visit https://www.ezydisabilityandtransportservices.com/services/daily-tasks-shared-living/

About Ezy Disability Aged Care Support & Transport Services

Ezy Disability Aged Care Support & Transport Services is a registered NDIS provider based in Perth, WA. The organisation delivers compassionate disability and aged care support, including personal care, community access, and transport services, helping participants live safely and independently.

Media Contact

Name: Ezy Disability Aged Care Support & Transport Services

Phone: 0474077474

Email: ezyagedcare@gmail.com

Address: Unit 4/10 Fraser Street, Rockingham, WA, 6168, Australia