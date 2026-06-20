Straight Up Retaining Fencing & Earthworks Expands Vertical Aluminium Slat Fencing Services in Perth, WA

Perth, WA – Straight Up Retaining Fencing & Earthworks is proud to announce the expansion of its vertical aluminium slat fencing services in Perth, WA. The company is responding to the growing demand for modern, durable, and low-maintenance fencing solutions across residential and commercial properties.

Vertical aluminium slat fencing has become one of the most popular boundary solutions in Perth. Homeowners and business owners are choosing this style because it offers privacy, security, and a clean modern look. With strong aluminium construction, these fences are built to handle Perth’s harsh sun, strong winds, and coastal conditions.

Meeting the Demand for Modern Fencing Solutions

Across Perth suburbs, more property owners are upgrading from timber fencing to aluminium slat systems. Unlike timber, aluminium does not rot, warp, or attract termites. It is rust-resistant and requires very little maintenance.

Straight Up Retaining Fencing & Earthworks now offers expanded installation services for vertical slat fencing, including custom designs for front fences, side boundaries, pool areas, and commercial properties. The company provides tailored solutions that match each property’s layout and style.

Designed for Perth Conditions

Western Australia’s climate can be tough on fencing materials. Strong UV exposure and coastal air can cause damage over time. Vertical aluminium slat fencing is designed to resist fading, corrosion, and structural weakening.

Each installation is completed using high-quality aluminium posts and secure fixings. Proper site preparation ensures long-lasting stability. The company also integrates slat fencing with retaining walls and gates where required, offering a complete outdoor solution.

Enhancing Privacy, Security, and Street Appeal

Vertical aluminium slats provide adjustable spacing for airflow while maintaining privacy. This makes them ideal for residential homes, duplex developments, schools, offices, and industrial sites.

The modern vertical design enhances street appeal and increases property value. It also supports security by creating strong and durable perimeter boundaries.

For more information about Straight Up Retaining Fencing & Earthworks, visit https://www.straightupretainingandfencing.com/pool-fencing/

About Straight Up Retaining Fencing & Earthworks

Straight Up Retaining Fencing & Earthworks is a trusted Perth-based contractor specialising in residential and commercial fencing solutions. The company delivers high-quality retaining walls, aluminium slat fencing, Colorbond fencing, pool fencing, and earthworks services across Perth and surrounding suburbs. With a focus on durability, safety, and modern design, the team provides reliable workmanship built for Western Australian conditions.

Contact Information

Phone:

0421 851 371

Mail:

info@straightupretainingandfencing.com