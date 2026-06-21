TrustVare Launches Advanced EML Duplicate Remover to Streamline Email Data Management

New Delhi, India, 2026-06-21 — /EPR Network/ — Making sense of big email archives just got easier. TrustVare has announced the launch of its EML Duplicate Remover. This is a light-weight desktop utility that helps users save storage space and make migration workflows easier. The program securely verifies large folders with .eml documents, detects and removes duplicates based on specified conditions like subject, sender and date/time. Built to run without native email clients, it retains all original folder structures, attachments and metadata properties, proving a reliable data deduplication solution for both IT administrators and everyday users.



Main Features

This standalone utility is built to optimize large email archives by safely deleting identical items without altering the underlying text formatting or original folder hierarchies. Key capabilities include:

• Dual Upload Settings: Users can select one or multiple files to process large archives simultaneously.

• Custom Filter Matrix: Filters duplicate files based on attributes such as Subject, To, From, Date and Attachment criteria.

• Supports EML Files: Supports Windows Live Mail, Thunderbird, Apple Mail and Outlook Express EML files.

• Data Integrity Guard: Keeps all original metadata parameters and nested attachments fully intact.

CEO Message ““Dealing with cluttered email archives is a perpetual stumbling block for both corporate IT departments and individuals moving data,” said TrustVare’s CEO.Our new EML Duplicate Remover is very targeted, lightweight solution that takes thousands of files in minutes, saving space on disk and guaranteeing complete safety of data.”

Product availability

You can download TrustVare EML Duplicate Remover right away. It provides full compatibility with Windows 11, 10, 8 and legacy OS. A free trial version is available for testing the utility, and full personal and corporate licensing starts at $49.00.

About Company

TrustVare is a software utility developer that focuses on data recovery, secure file migration, email management and database repair solutions. The brand is all about simple, single-purpose apps that make difficult technical problems easy for regular users and system administrators alike.

Media inquiry

• Media Relations Team Contact Person

• Email: support@trustvare.com

• Website: https://www.trustvare.com/