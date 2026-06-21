GoTo Telemed Launches Comprehensive Angina Pectoris Management Program

Helena, Montana, 2026-06-21 — /EPR Network/ — GoTo Telemed, a nationwide integrated telehealth ecosystem serving over 10 million patients, today announced the launch of its Angina Pectoris Management Program – a comprehensive virtual care initiative designed to provide evidence-based diagnosis, medication management, remote monitoring, and lifestyle coaching for individuals experiencing chest pain due to coronary artery disease (CAD). Delivered through GoTo Telemed’s secure, HIPAA‑compliant platform by a multidisciplinary network of cardiologists, primary care physicians, cardiac nurses, and lifestyle coaches, the program brings expert angina care directly into patients’ homes across all 50 states.

Angina pectoris—derived from Latin words meaning “tightness of the chest” [5†L22-L25] – is the most common symptom of coronary artery disease and affects an estimated 11 million people in the United States. Angina occurs when the heart muscle does not receive enough oxygen‑rich blood, often due to narrowing or blockage of the coronary arteries by fatty deposits (atherosclerosis). While angina itself is not a heart attack, it is a critical warning sign of underlying heart disease and can herald a myocardial infarction if left untreated.

“Chest pain is not something to ignore, yet many patients with angina delay seeking care because they mistake it for heartburn, stress, or simply ‘getting older’,” said a GoTo Telemed spokesperson. “Our Angina Management Program changes that paradigm. We provide rapid virtual assessment, guideline‑aligned medical therapy, continuous remote monitoring of vital signs, and personalized lifestyle coaching – all through a single, unified platform. By making expert cardiac care accessible from home, we help patients manage their symptoms, prevent disease progression, and reduce the risk of heart attack.”

Understanding Angina Pectoris: Types and Symptoms

Angina is not a disease itself but a symptom of an underlying cardiac condition, most commonly coronary artery disease. GoTo Telemed’s program begins with structured virtual education to help patients understand their condition and recognize warning signs.

Stable Angina is the most common form, typically triggered by physical exertion, emotional stress, cold temperatures, or heavy meals. The discomfort follows a predictable pattern – usually lasting five minutes or less – and reliably resolves with rest or prescribed medication. Classic stable angina is often described as chest pressure, squeezing, tightness, heaviness, or a crushing sensation, with pain potentially radiating to the arms, neck, jaw, shoulder, or back. GoTo Telemed’s care team works with stable angina patients to identify individual triggers and optimize prophylactic therapy to reduce episode frequency.

Unstable Angina is a medical emergency that requires immediate attention. Unlike stable angina, unstable angina occurs unpredictably – sometimes at rest – and its episodes are more severe, last longer (20 minutes or more), and do not improve with rest or standard angina medications. Because unstable angina may signal an impending heart attack, GoTo Telemed’s platform includes automated clinical algorithms to help patients differentiate their symptoms; the program also provides clear escalation pathways and direct emergency coordination when necessary.

Variant (Prinzmetal) Angina is a rarer form caused by transient spasm of the coronary arteries rather than fixed atherosclerosis. Symptoms often occur in cycles, typically at rest or during sleep, and can be relieved by angina medications. GoTo Telemed’s cardiologists are trained to recognize this subtype and tailor therapy accordingly.

Angina in Women: Recognizing Atypical Presentations

Angina symptoms in women can differ from the classic chest pressure described in textbooks. Research indicates that women are more likely to present with discomfort in the neck, jaw, teeth, or back; nausea; shortness of breath; stabbing (rather than pressure‑like) chest pain; or stomach pain. These differences can lead to delayed diagnosis and treatment, highlighting the need for specialized care pathways.

GoTo Telemed’s program incorporates gender‑specific clinical protocols, with providers trained to recognize and respond to atypical angina presentations. The integrated care team also offers tailored risk assessment and education for women, helping to close the gender gap in cardiac care.

Comprehensive, Guideline‑Aligned Clinical Management

GoTo Telemed’s angina protocol follows the 2025 AHA/ACC Clinical Performance and Quality Measures for Patients With Chronic Coronary Disease, which established a comprehensive set of performance measures to advance care in this population, with emphasis on cardiac rehabilitation referral, patient education, and lifestyle modification.

Pharmacotherapy: The program aligns with NICE CG126 and AHA/ACC guidelines for angina management. First‑line pharmacotherapy typically includes beta‑blockers or calcium channel blockers to reduce the heart’s workload and prevent episodes, with selection based on patient comorbidities and preferences. For acute symptom relief, patients are prescribed short‑acting nitrates (e.g., sublingual glyceryl trinitrate) and receive structured training on proper administration, repeat dosing, and when to seek emergency care. Second‑line agents – such as long‑acting nitrates, ivabradine, nicorandil, or ranolazine – are added when symptoms are not adequately controlled. All medications are electronically prescribed and delivered to the patient’s preferred pharmacy via GoTo Telemed’s integrated e‑prescribing system.

Lipid and Antiplatelet Therapy: The 2025 AHA/ACC measure set requires appropriate antiplatelet therapy (low‑dose aspirin 81 mg unless contraindicated) and aggressive lipid management. For patients without an indication for oral anticoagulants, low‑dose aspirin is recommended to reduce atherosclerotic events. GoTo Telemed’s program includes comprehensive lipid assessment with LDL‑C goals, statin initiation or optimization, and antiplatelet prescribing.

Remote Patient Monitoring for Cardiac Stability

A central component of the program is continuous remote monitoring using Bluetooth‑connected home devices. Patients receive a digital blood pressure monitor, weight scale, and (for indicated patients) a single‑lead ECG device. These tools allow the care team to track trends in blood pressure, heart rate, weight (for fluid status), and heart rhythm between visits. Clinicians receive automated alerts for concerning changes – such as blood pressure outside target range or new‑onset arrhythmia – enabling early intervention before symptoms escalate. In recent years, telemedicine has been increasingly integrated into chronic disease management, including cardiovascular conditions, through remote monitoring and virtual consultations.

Lifestyle Modification and Cardiac Rehabilitation Referral

The 2025 AHA/ACC clinical performance measures place renewed emphasis on lifestyle modification, smoking cessation, and referral to cardiac rehabilitation as essential components of comprehensive angina care. GoTo Telemed’s program reflects this guideline shift, integrating structured lifestyle coaching as a core service.

Lifestyle interventions—including smoking cessation, weight management, adherence to a Mediterranean diet, and regular exercise—are essential components of care and have been shown to promote improved cardiovascular outcomes and quality of life in patients with angina. Structured exercise programs, particularly in cardiac rehabilitation settings, have demonstrated efficacy in enhancing functional capacity and reducing adverse events, including a 35% reduction in 5‑year mortality after myocardial infarction or bypass surgery.

GoTo Telemed’s program includes the following lifestyle modules:

Smoking Cessation: Every patient who uses tobacco is offered a structured, evidence‑based smoking cessation pathway within the platform, combining pharmacotherapy (nicotine replacement, bupropion, or varenicline) with virtual counseling and remote tracking.

Weight Management: For overweight or obese patients, the program provides access to registered dietitians and health coaches who deliver personalized plans for gradual, sustained weight reduction through dietary modification and physical activity.

Heart‑Healthy Nutrition: Patients receive guidance on adopting a Mediterranean‑style diet rich in vegetables, fruits, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats, while limiting saturated fat, sodium, and refined sugars. The platform’s on‑demand education library includes meal planning tools, heart‑healthy recipes, and video demonstrations.

Physical Activity Prescription: Following a detailed functional assessment, the care team prescribes a personalized, progressive exercise plan – typically starting with walking or other low‑impact aerobic activity – and monitors adherence using the patient’s wearable fitness tracker.

Stress Management and Psychological Support: Recognizing that emotional stress can trigger anginal episodes, the program offers access to virtual stress management resources, mindfulness exercises, and (when indicated) cognitive behavioral therapy delivered by licensed mental health professionals.

Integrated Behavioral Health and Patient Education

Living with chronic angina can produce significant anxiety, depression, and social withdrawal. GoTo Telemed’s program includes embedded behavioral health services, with licensed therapists providing virtual support for disease‑related distress, fear of physical activity, and treatment adherence. The platform also provides a comprehensive patient education library covering:

The difference between angina and a heart attack

Proper use of short‑acting nitrates (including when to call 911)

Recognition of unstable symptoms requiring urgent care

Medication adherence strategies

Heart‑healthy eating and physical activity tips

Stress reduction techniques

Addressing Critical Gaps in Angina Care

The Angina Pectoris Management Program directly confronts longstanding barriers that prevent patients from receiving optimal cardiac care:

Barrier GoTo Telemed Solution

Geographic access to cardiologists Telehealth connects patients with board‑certified cardiologists regardless of location.

Delayed diagnosis Rapid virtual assessment and structured history‑taking expedite diagnosis.

Inadequate patient education On‑demand video library and personalized counseling ensure understanding.

Poor medication adherence Automated refill reminders and secure pharmacist messaging improve adherence.

Unrecognized atypical symptoms (especially in women) Specialized clinical pathways for women, with provider training on atypical presentations.

Lack of lifestyle support Integrated health coaching, nutrition counseling, and exercise prescription.

Fragmented cardiac rehabilitation access Remote monitoring and virtual coaching replicate key rehab components at home.

Absence of remote surveillance Connected home devices enable continuous monitoring between visits.

Integration Within GoTo Telemed’s Unified Cardiovascular Ecosystem

The Angina Pectoris Management Program operates as a fully integrated component of GoTo Telemed’s unified telehealth platform, which already serves over 10 million patients across medical, cardiology, and wellness specialties.

Unified Electronic Health Record (EHR): All angina symptom logs, medication records, lifestyle coaching notes, and remote monitoring data are consolidated in the patient’s lifelong health record, accessible to all authorized providers.

Remote Monitoring Dashboard: Clinicians view blood pressure, heart rate, weight, and ECG trends on a central interface, with automated alerts for concerning deviations.

E‑Prescribing and Medication Management: Anti‑anginal medications, antiplatelet agents, and lipid‑lowering drugs are prescribed electronically, with real‑time formulary benefit tools and automated refill management.

Secure Video and Companion App: High‑definition, HIPAA‑compliant video consultations enable live patient‑provider interactions, while the companion mobile app provides symptom logging, medication reminders, and secure messaging.

Seamless Care Escalations: Built‑in pathways allow warm handoffs to interventional cardiology, electrophysiology, and emergency services when patients require procedures (angioplasty, stenting) or acute care.

Cardiac Rehabilitation Module: Structured digital rehabilitation curriculum, including exercise videos, activity logging, and weekly check‑ins with a cardiac nurse, extends the benefits of traditional cardiac rehab to patients who cannot attend in‑person sessions.

Media Contact:

GoTo Telemed Media Relations

info@gototelemed.com

(660) 628-1660