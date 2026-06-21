Just 4 Fun Party Rentals Expands Full-Service Event Production Support for Wellness Retreats Across Santa Barbara County

Santa Barbara, California, 2026-06-21 — /EPR Network/ — Just 4 Fun Party Rentals serves individuals and event organizers hosting wellness retreats across Santa Barbara County with full-service, premium event production, handling design, delivery, professional installation, and post-event breakdown for coastal and outdoor retreat environments.

The company’s end-to-end service model is built for anyone planning a wellness retreat in Santa Barbara, from individuals organizing a private gathering to professional retreat organizers managing large-scale programs. Just 4 Fun Party Rentals works directly with clients to design layouts, configure equipment, and execute setups that reflect the standards of a luxury guest experience, without placing the logistical burden on the host.

For wellness retreats held across Santa Barbara’s outdoor and coastal venues, the company provides:

Coastal Rentals, Fully Installed: Premium lounge furniture, natural wood tables, and curated seating arrangements, delivered and set up to complement the aesthetic of each specific venue and program format.

Premium lounge furniture, natural wood tables, and curated seating arrangements, delivered and set up to complement the aesthetic of each specific venue and program format. Outdoor Lighting Rental: Professional installation of string lighting, uplighting, and ambient lighting designed to support the atmosphere of daytime and evening retreat programming.

Professional installation of string lighting, uplighting, and ambient lighting designed to support the atmosphere of daytime and evening retreat programming. Staging Equipment Rental: Stage platforms and flooring configured for speakers, instructors, and presenters, adapted to the layout and surface requirements of coastal areas.

Stage platforms and flooring configured for speakers, instructors, and presenters, adapted to the layout and surface requirements of coastal areas. Audio Visual Equipment Rental: Wireless microphones, professional speakers, and projection equipment, set up and tested by the Just 4 Fun Party Rentals’ team to ensure performance doesn’t get hindered due to equipment failure.

“Whether someone is hosting an intimate wellness gathering or a large retreat program, our job is to handle the production environment completely,” said Michelle Solmaz, CFO and Principal Event Designer at Just 4 Fun Party Rentals. “Clients come to us so they can focus on their guests, and not on logistics.”

Having operated in Santa Barbara County since 2007, Just 4 Fun Party Rentals has deep familiarity with the region’s venues, permit environments, and event production standards. The company is also a certified Green Business, reflecting its commitment to environmentally responsible event production.

About Just 4 Fun Party Rentals

Just 4 Fun Party Rentals is a full-service, premium event rental and production company serving Santa Barbara County since 2007. The company specializes in professionally executed weddings, corporate events, and curated private gatherings, providing end-to-end support from design and layout through delivery, installation, and breakdown. Just 4 Fun Party Rentals brings local knowledge of Santa Barbara’s venues to every event.