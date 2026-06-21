Vodia Networks Announces External Presence Sharing with Version 70 of the Vodia PBX

BOSTON, USA, 2026-06-21 — /EPR Network/ — Vodia Networks, Inc., a provider of unified cloud communications solutions to enterprises, contact centers, and service providers, is pleased to announce the newest version of the industry-standard Vodia PBX, V70, enables presence information sharing externally between tenants and across individual PBX systems, helping teams stay connected across distributed communication environments.

V70 introduces the ability to share presence information between two tenants on the same PBX, or across different PBX servers in separate locations. The PBX systems must be able to reach each other through the internet for the exchange of presence information across environments. Once configured, the external account can be monitored through multiple interfaces.

This feature extends BLF visibility beyond a single tenant or PBX system, creating new possibilities for organizations operating across multiple locations or managing distributed PBX deployments. V70 also creates a path for external applications to push presence information through the REST API, enabling additional flexibility for custom integrations and communication workflows.

External Presence Sharing is extremely useful for organizations operating across multiple offices, separate PBX systems, or multi-tenant deployments:

businesses with users distributed across multiple locations

organizations operating separate PBX systems by department or office

service providers managing multiple tenants

teams that require visibility into extension availability across environments

By extending presence visibility beyond a single PBX environment, V70 helps organizations maintain clearer communication visibility across users and locations.

V70 improvements for modern PBX deployments

Version 70 of the Vodia PBX introduces major architectural and usability improvements designed for modern business communication environments. In addition to External Presence Sharing, V70 also:

introduces a completely refreshed admin interface built on new technology

uses multiple CPU cores for media processing, enabling more than a thousand calls on a single server

provides snapshot creation and restoration using a file system approach for rollback and recovery

enables centralized remote provisioning

supports cross-tenant BLF status sharing

For businesses and service providers managing larger deployments, these improvements provide greater operational flexibility, scalability, and visibility across multiple environments.

Documentation is available on the Vodia documentation website. For further information, sales@vodia.com, +1 (617) 861-3490.

About Vodia

Vodia Networks, Inc. provides B2B cloud communications solutions for enterprises, contact centers, and service providers. Its PBX software offers a broad range of business telephony features for on-premise and cloud deployments on Windows, Linux, and Mac. Fully SIP-compliant, Vodia integrates with numerous SIP devices and trunking providers for flexible telephony. Its multi-tenant platforms support desk phones, softphones, APIs, and third-party CRM integrations. Vodia empowers partners and users with world-class cloud PBX and personalized support to ensure success. The company operates globally, with offices in Boston, USA, and Berlin, Germany. Visit Vodia on LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.