Tahlia Rahme Launches Australia-Wide Neuroaffirming Psychology for Kids and Teens

Posted on 2026-06-21 by in Healthcare // 0 Comments

Victoria, Australia, 2026-06-21 — /EPR Network/ — MLA Psychology today announced that Tahlia Rahme, an AHPRA-registered psychologist, is now providing comprehensive psychological support tailored specifically for children, adolescents, and young adults. With a focus on a warm, neuroaffirming approach, Ms. Rahme’s services are available for in-home, school-based, or telehealth sessions across Melbourne, greater Victoria, and nationwide via telehealth.

As rates of anxiety, school refusal, and emotional regulation challenges continue to rise among young people, Ms. Rahme offers a crucial touchpoint for families seeking support. Her practice is grounded in evidence-informed, client-centered care, providing a safe and collaborative space for young people navigating autism, ADHD, intellectual disability, learning-related challenges, low mood, and broader family wellbeing concerns.

“We believe that effective therapy starts with genuine connection and respect for who the young person already is,” said Tahlia Rahme. “Our work is neuroaffirming—meaning we don’t ask young people to mask who they are or fit a narrow idea of ‘normal.’ Instead, we focus on understanding their strengths, sensory profile, and emotional world to build practical strategies that truly fit their life. Whether a child is experiencing school avoidance, big feelings, or social anxiety, our goal is to help them feel understood, capable, and more confident.”

Ms. Rahme provides specialized pathways for anxiety and school refusal, autism support, ADHD and learning-related assistance, emotion regulation, adolescent wellbeing, and parent and caregiver guidance. She works collaboratively with families, schools, and support networks to ensure strategies are practical and sustainable.

Funding flexibility is central to the service, with Ms. Rahme welcoming NDIS (self-managed and plan-managed) participants, Medicare rebates available through a valid Mental Health Treatment Plan, and private referrals without the need for a referral.

“By offering in-home, school-based, and telehealth options, we are removing traditional barriers to access,” Ms. Rahme added. “Our mission is to ensure that every young person, no matter where they live in Australia, can access compassionate, identity-respecting psychological care.”

For more information about Tahlia Rahme and her services, please visit: https://mlapsychology.com/tahliarahme/.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2026 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution
The entire EPR Network is up for sale!
More info...
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more