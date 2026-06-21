Softaken Unveils High-Speed MSG to EML Converter for Seamless Cross-Platform Email Migration

Toronto, Ontario, 2026-06-21 — /EPR Network/ — Softaken announced its new optimized MSG to EML Converter to meet the growing demand for flexible data mobility. It is a straightforward and dependable tool to convert individual Outlook MSG files to the EML format, which is widely supported. It simplifies data migration for individual users and enterprise IT teams.

With organizations increasingly utilizing a range of email ecosystems, the restriction of proprietary formats presents a common operational challenge. This software allows you to connect Microsoft Outlook with popular EML-supported applications such as Mozilla Thunderbird, Apple Mail, Windows Live Mail, Lotus Notes etc. to keep the communications flowing.

Advanced Processing For Data Integrity

The main difficulty in converting email is to preserve the original structure of the files. The MSG to EML Converter resolves this issue with an advanced scanning engine that recreates the exact folder hierarchy and file properties of the source data.

Conversion preserves the important metadata like CC, BCC, To, From, Date and Subject lines absolutely intact. Additionally, the application handles embedded attachments, inline images, and complex rich-text formatting (HTML and RTF) without any risk of data corruption or truncation.

Built for Technical Efficiency and Batch Workflows

The utility has a simple user interface and is focused on operational efficiency, so there is no learning curve. Key technical capabilities are:

Dual Selection Framework: Users can import individual MSG files or upload entire directories at the same time with the folder-mode feature.

Users can import individual MSG files or upload entire directories at the same time with the folder-mode feature. Bulk Migration Intelligence – The architecture allows thousands of files to be processed in parallel, reducing downtime for large migrations.

The architecture allows thousands of files to be processed in parallel, reducing downtime for large migrations. Standalone Utility: The converter is a stand-alone utility so there is no need to install and configure Microsoft Outlook on the host system.

The converter is a stand-alone utility so there is no need to install and configure Microsoft Outlook on the host system. Selective Destination Routing: Users have full control over the output structure by specifying custom saving paths or creating specific folders for the converted EML data.

Wide Compatibility & System Support

The software is built for maximum accessibility and opens MSG files created by all modern versions of Microsoft Outlook, including 32 and 64-bit versions of Outlook 2021, 2019, 2016, 2013, and earlier versions. It is compatible with all versions of the Windows Operating System including Windows 11, 10, 8 and 7.

Availability and Assessment Options

Softaken MSG to EML Converter is ready to deploy in a flash. You can download a free demo version of the utility to make sure it satisfies some operational needs before you commit. This trial edition allows scanning, previewing and converting a restricted number of MSG files per folder. It provides a clear perspective on the tool’s speed and fidelity.

About the Company

Softaken is a leading specialized data management solution provider with a wide range of utilities dedicated to email migration, file conversion, backup recovery and database management. The company is focused on precision engineering and intuitive design to help organizations worldwide securely safeguard and transition their digital assets.

Media Contact:

Softaken Software

E-mail: support@softaken.com

Website: http://www.softaken.com/