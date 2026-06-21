Trade Genie Launches SmartSpreads™ to Deliver Consistent Income Strategies Through Structured Options Trading

Encinitas, CA, 2026-06-21 — /EPR Network/ — Trade Genie, a leading options trading education and alert service founded by Noshee Khan, today announced the launch and expansion of SmartSpreads™, a specialized trading service focused on structured multi-leg options strategies designed to generate consistent income while controlling risk.

As market volatility continues to challenge both new and experienced traders, Trade Genie is addressing a critical gap in the industry: the need for disciplined, probability-based strategies that avoid aggressive directional bets.

“Most traders are chasing big wins with poor structure,” said Noshee Khan. “SmartSpreads™ is built for traders who want controlled, repeatable income without exposing themselves to unnecessary risk.”

SmartSpreads™ focuses on advanced options strategies such as vertical spreads, credit spreads, iron condors, and calendar setups—allowing traders to benefit from time decay, volatility shifts, and defined risk parameters rather than relying solely on price direction.

The service is designed to help traders move away from emotional decision-making and toward a more systematic, income-focused approach to the markets.

Key features of SmartSpreads™ include:

Defined-Risk Strategies: Every trade is structured with clear maximum loss and predefined profit zones, helping traders manage risk before entering the position

Income-Focused Trading: Strategies are designed to generate consistent returns through high-probability setups rather than unpredictable large swings

Precision Trade Alerts: Exact entry levels, spread structure, and exit targets are provided, removing guesswork during execution

Volatility-Based Opportunities: Trades are selected based on market conditions, allowing traders to capitalize on changing volatility environments

Time Efficiency: Designed for busy professionals and retirees who want structured income strategies without constant market monitoring

Unlike traditional options services that emphasize directional speculation, SmartSpreads™ is built on the principle of controlled execution—where the structure of the trade matters more than prediction.

“Consistency in trading does not come from guessing the market correctly every time,” Khan added. “It comes from controlling risk, managing positions intelligently, and executing with discipline. That is what SmartSpreads™ is designed to deliver.”

Trade Genie is expanding its services to meet the needs of serious traders, offering solutions ranging from beginner-friendly strategies to advanced multi-leg options systems.

With SmartSpreads™, the company reinforces its commitment to helping traders build sustainable income streams through structured, disciplined trading approaches.

To learn more about SmartSpreads™ and other Trade Genie services, visit Trade Genie online.

About Trade Genie

Trade Genie is a professional options trading education and alert service founded by Noshee Khan. With over 15 years of market experience, Trade Genie provides structured trade alerts, advanced trading systems, and execution-focused education designed to help traders achieve consistent performance in the financial markets.

Company Name : Trade Genie Inc.

Contact Name : Noshee Khan

Contact No : 212-408-3000

Address : 315 South Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas, CA 92024

Company Email id : genie@tradegenie.com

Website : https://tradegenie.com/