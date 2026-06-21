Hundreds of street lights are lit in Liangshuijing Village, Guang’an, Sichuan

Sichuan Province, China, 2026-06-21 — /EPR Network/ — The rural road “lighting” project is a basic project for implementing the rural revitalization strategy and building beautiful villages. It is also an effective measure to improve the rural living environment and help build beautiful villages. In Liangshuijing Village, Lushi Town, Huaying City, Guang’an, Sichuan Province, there are endless tourists coming to enjoy the flowers during the day, and villagers taking a leisure walk at night in groups of two or three, forming a harmonious rural picture.

As night falls, solar street lights with “pears” and crabapple patterns illuminate the roads in Liangshuijing Village. Under the illumination of warm yellow street lights, the village looks particularly quiet and comfortable. Villagers walk on the road in twos and threes, enjoying the good time at night.

“Now every road in the village is equipped with solar street lights. Everyone likes to take a walk after dinner, and more people are dancing the dam dance.” Ye Yuangui, a villager in Liangshuijing Village, said.

In recent years, Huaying City has continuously focused on the “rural lighting project”, installing a total of 9,596 street lamps in Shangbaqiao Village, Hualong Street, Huamiaozui Village, Gaoxing Town, and Liangshuijing Village, Lushi Town, with an investment of 9.596 million yuan, achieving full coverage of rural street lamp installation in the city. Dazzling street lamps illuminate the roads and brighten the hearts of the people, drawing a new picture of a harmonious and beautiful countryside where “each has its own beauty and all beauty is shared”. led explosion proof lighting https://www.eneltec-led.com/products/led-explosion-proof-lights