Ecosmob Technologies Introduces Custom AI Voicebot Solutions for Intelligent CX

Posted on 2026-06-21 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

Ecosmob’s custom voicebots help enterprises replace rigid IVRs, automate inbound support, qualify outbound leads, and scale customer interactions in real time.

FLORIDA, USA, 2026-06-21 — /EPR Network/ — Ecosmob Technologies, a pioneer in intelligent real-time communication software development, has announced the launch of its custom AI voicebot solutions development services, designed to help enterprises modernize customer communication through intelligent, voice-first automation.

Built for businesses managing high call volumes and complex communication workflows, Ecosmob’s AI voicebots go beyond traditional IVR systems by enabling natural, real-time conversations that understand intent, trigger actions, and seamlessly escalate calls to human agents when needed.

As enterprises increasingly adopt AI-driven customer engagement, many still struggle with legacy IVR systems that rely on rigid menu trees, fragmented integrations, and limited contextual understanding. Ecosmob’s custom-built architecture addresses these limitations by delivering intelligent voice automation that integrates directly with existing SIP, PBX, VoIP, CRM, and contact center environments without disrupting operational workflows.

“Our goal was never to build another generic voicebot,” said Maulik Shah, Co-Founder & CEO at Ecosmob Technologies. “We wanted to engineer AI voice systems that operate like real communication infrastructure capable of handling live conversations, adapting in real time, integrating deeply with enterprise systems, and scaling reliably under production-level traffic.”

Ecosmob’s custom AI voicebot solutions support a wide range of enterprise communication use cases, including:

  • Inbound customer support automation
  • Outbound lead qualification and campaign calls
  • IVR replacement with conversational AI
  • Voice-based appointment scheduling
  • Automated voicemail routing
  • Real-time agent assistance and escalation
  • Instant scaling during peak traffic periods

Their custom platforms combine advanced AI processing with telecom-grade architecture to support seamless voice interactions across customer touchpoints.

Here are some of the key capabilities that Ecosmob includes in its custom AI voicebots:

  • Direct Speech-to-Speech (S2S) processing
  • Smart interrupt handling for natural conversations
  • Bring Your Own AI (BYO-AI) model support
  • Real-time sentiment analysis
  • Multi-intent recognition and contextual routing
  • Native dialect and accent support
  • Adaptive jitter buffering for low-latency audio
  • Secure SIP trunking and event-driven workflows
  • Post-call automation and spam detection

 

Unlike subscription-based voicebot platforms locked inside rigid vendor ecosystems, Ecosmob’s custom AI voicebot solutions are built around fully owned, deeply customizable architectures. Businesses retain complete control over workflows, integrations, escalation logic, and deployment environments. 

Powered by technologies like OpenAI Whisper, Deepgram, OpenAI Realtime API, WebRTC, and more, these custom systems deliver low-latency, highly adaptive voice interactions. 

Combined with telecom-grade infrastructure design, Ecosmob’s custom AI voicebot solutions are engineered for production-scale enterprise environments where speed, scalability, and conversational intelligence are critical.

 

About Ecosmob Technologies:

Your preferred partner for custom software development and technology outsourcing.

Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is a global leader in carrier-grade real-time communication software development services. It has been delivering cutting-edge client-centric solutions by ensuring its clients leverage the benefits of state-of-the-art technologies. This helps them position themselves in leading roles in the market. With its team of seasoned IT experts, advanced technologies, and transparent processes, the firm focuses on providing excellence while ensuring outstanding customer service.

It provides pivotal development services in VoIP solutions, DevOps, web applications, mobile applications, and VoIP Testing, offering a pool of expert developers who solve staffing and project needs. Its highly honed team of developers has a proven track record of delivering customized solutions within specified deadlines, quenching clients’ expectations.

Ecosmob’s market-leading expertise and solutions power many of the world’s tier-one service providers and independent software vendors. The solutions are deployed in the global telecom, IT, healthcare, education, banking & finance industries.

Key Services:

  • VoIP Solution Development
  • VoIP Modernization & Migration
  • AI Voicebot & Chatbot Development
  • AI & Automation Consultation 
  • AI Agents Creation
  • AI/ML Development
  • DevOps Services
  • Quality Assurance Services
  • Staff Augmentation Services

 

For more information, visit the website

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