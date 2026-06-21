K-JHIL Scientific Shares Information About Jacketed Glass Reactor Systems for Chemical and Pharmaceutical Applications

Gujarat, India, 2026-06-21 — /EPR Network/ — K-JHIL Scientific Pvt. Ltd., a manufacturer of chemical processing equipment based in Vapi, Gujarat, India, is presenting information about its jacketed glass reactor systems for use in pharmaceutical synthesis, fine chemical production, and laboratory research applications.

Jacketed glass reactor systems are vessels used for conducting chemical reactions under precisely controlled temperature conditions. The system uses a double-jacket design in which temperature- controlled fluid is circulated through the outer layer surrounding the reaction vessel. This maintains uniform heating or cooling of the reaction mixture inside, providing stable thermal conditions throughout the process.

K-JHIL Scientific’s jacketed glass reactors are constructed from borosilicate glass 3.3, which provides resistance to thermal shock and compatibility with a wide range of chemicals including acids, bases, and organic solvents. The transparent glass construction allows direct visual monitoring of the reaction process, including mixing, colour changes, crystallisation, and phase separation, without the need to interrupt the reaction.

The systems support operation under vacuum and moderate pressure, making them suitable for solvent recovery, distillation, and reactions requiring controlled atmospheric conditions. Each unit includes variable-speed agitation for uniform mixing and heat distribution across the reaction vessel.

K-JHIL Scientific offers jacketed glass reactor systems in three configurations: a laboratory unit for bench-scale R&D work, a pilot scale system with PLC automation for process development, and an industrial unit for commercial manufacturing operations. Systems are customisable in vessel volume from 5 to 30 litres, with options for different agitator types and additional process ports.

These reactors are used in pharmaceutical API synthesis, fine chemical and specialty chemical manufacturing, polymer research, crystallisation studies, and chemical process development.

More details about jacketed glass reactor system configurations, specifications, and enquiries can be found at:

https://kjhil.com/jacketed-glass-reactor-system/

About K-JHIL Scientific Pvt. Ltd.

K-JHIL Scientific Pvt. Ltd. is a Vapi, Gujarat-based manufacturer of chemical processing equipment including jacketed glass reactors, distillation systems, solvent recovery systems, and precious metals refinery systems for pharmaceutical, chemical, and research sectors.

Media Contact

K-JHIL Scientific Pvt. Ltd. Plot No. 198/2/A,

Phase-II, G.I.D.C. Vapi, Valsad, Gujarat 396195, India

Email: info@kjhil.com

Phone: +91-7433913405

Website: https://kjhil.com/