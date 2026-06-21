Australian Startup JJungles Expands Into AI With Announcement of JNX AI

Sunshine Coast, QLD, Australia, 2026-06-21 — /EPR Network/ — JJungles has announced the development of JNX AI, an artificial intelligence assistant built directly into its upcoming AgencyOS platform. The announcement marks the JJungles’ latest step toward creating a truly unified operating system for modern marketing agencies.

Unlike standalone AI tools or chatbots that require users to constantly switch in between tabs, JNX AI is being strategically developed as a fully integrated component of JJungle AgencyOS. This enables it to work with users across agency workflows and operational processes, without having to exit the system.

JNX AI will be able to generate personalised professional content such as email responses, social media posts, campaign copy, professional reports, and client communications, using information from the AgencyOS to optimise this content.

Because JNX AI operates within the AgencyOS ecosystem, it’s also capable of assisting with operational tasks such as delivering smart reminders, identifying workflow bottlenecks or overdue tasks, submitting tickets, generating data-backed campaign suggestions, and helping teams make faster, more informed decisions.

“Most AI tools today function externally to the main system,” said Kirsty Englander, founder of JJungles. “You ask a question, generate some content, and then manually bring that information back into your systems. JNX AI is different because it exists inside the system itself, and uses that data to help users.”

The announcement reflects JJungles’ broader vision for AgencyOS: reducing the operational friction agencies experience when managing multiple disconnected platforms for the many operational tasks they conduct daily. This fragmented approach creates unnecessary complexity, lost productivity, and increased operational costs.

The expansion into and embedding of AI represents another milestone in JJungles’ mission to create a comprehensive agency operating system that actively supports users and enables agencies of all sizes to focus more time on delivering results for their clients.

Additional capabilities of JNX AI are expected to be announced as the platform further evolves while being built in public.

Contact: Kirsty Englander, Founder & Head of Growth

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