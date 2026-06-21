JJungles Founder Kirsty Englander Challenges SaaS Overload in Agencies

Sunshine Coast, QLD, Australia, 2026-06-21 — /EPR Network/ — After years spent running a successful digital marketing agency herself, Kirsty Englander reveals that agencies have been sold the wrong idea about software tools.

The founder of JJungles explains how the marketing industry has normalised “SaaS overload”. The term describes how agencies are plagued by a growing dependency on stacking dozens of disconnected tools together in the pursuit of productivity. According to Englander, the result has often been the exact opposite.

“Agencies were told that more tools meant more capability,” Englander said. “But instead, they create operational overload, chaotic workflows, and rising costs that quietly eat away at their profitability and productivity. Each issue they need to solve requires a new tool, a new subscription they have to manage.”

Modern agencies commonly rely on separate platforms for each individual need, from project management, and reporting, to invoicing, social media scheduling, and client collaboration. Even enterprise-level CRMs marketed as “all-in-one” solutions require multiple third-party integrations to compensate for missing functionality. Englander argues this fragmented approach has become one of the biggest operational nightmares agencies face today.

“Most platforms still only solve one piece of the operational puzzle,” she said. “So agencies end up building these complex ecosystems of tools and workarounds just to function day-to-day. The next evolution of marketing SaaS can’t be another standalone tool. It has to eliminate the need for separate tools altogether”

That goal is the foundation for JJungles AgencyOS – a unified AgencyOS platform Englander is developing that will consolidate agency operations into one connected system.

Rather than requiring agencies to patch together multiple services, the AgencyOS is being built to integrate all the operational functions agencies need into a single environment. Designed specifically for modern marketing teams, it is incredibly flexible – suitable for agencies of any size, in any specialty,

Englander predicts the future of agency operations is a unified, comprehensive AgencyOS that adapts to their needs, rather than demanding assimilation.

Contact: Kirsty Englander, Founder & Head of Growth

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