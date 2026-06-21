KIR Chain Labs Unveils Next-Gen Polymarket Clone Script for Prediction Markets

Tamil Nadu, India, 2026-06-21 — /EPR Network/ — As prediction markets continue to reshape how people forecast real-world events, KIR Chain Labs has announced the launch of its next-generation Polymarket Clone Script, a comprehensive solution designed to help entrepreneurs, startups, and enterprises enter the rapidly growing decentralized prediction market industry.

Built with scalability, security, and customization in mind, the KIR Chain Labs Polymarket Clone Script enables businesses to launch feature-rich prediction platforms where users can create, participate in, and trade on event-based markets. From cryptocurrency price movements and sports outcomes to elections and global events, the platform empowers users to leverage collective intelligence in a transparent and decentralized environment.

The solution comes equipped with essential features, including smart contract integration, decentralized trading architecture, wallet connectivity, real-time market management, liquidity support, and a user-friendly interface. These capabilities allow businesses to accelerate time-to-market while reducing development complexity and operational costs.

To further enhance platform performance, KIR Chain Labs also offers Polymarket Prediction Bot Development, enabling businesses to integrate AI-powered automation into their prediction ecosystems. These intelligent bots analyze market trends, monitor probability shifts, execute trades automatically, and support continuous market participation, helping improve liquidity and user engagement.

“Prediction markets are rapidly emerging as one of the most innovative sectors in Web3. Our Polymarket Clone Script is designed to help businesses launch scalable prediction platforms quickly while incorporating future-ready technologies such as AI-powered prediction bots,” said a spokesperson from KIR Chain Labs.

About KIR Chain Labs

KIR Chain Labs is a leading blockchain development company specializing in Web3 solutions, cryptocurrency platforms, smart contracts, DeFi applications, AI-powered trading systems, and prediction market development. The company helps businesses transform innovative ideas into scalable blockchain-powered products for the decentralized economy.