Carpet Crafts LLC Announces Successful Completion of Five Commercial Flooring Projects Across the Middle East

Dubai, UAE, 2026-06-21 — /EPR Network/ — Carpet Crafts LLC, a leading provider of custom carpets, rugs, and commercial flooring solutions, is proud to announce the successful completion of five major commercial flooring projects across the Middle East. These projects showcase the company’s expertise in delivering customized flooring solutions that combine aesthetics, durability, and functionality for premium commercial and hospitality environments.

The recently completed projects include a beautifully designed printed carpet installation for a Ramadan tent, elegant hand-knotted rugs for a private sitting area, a luxurious Majlis area carpet project, a sophisticated private lounge flooring installation, and a stylish restaurant area carpeting solution. Each project was carefully executed to meet the unique design requirements and operational needs of the respective clients.

As businesses and hospitality venues across the Middle East continue to invest in high-quality interior environments, Carpet Crafts LLC has remained committed to providing end-to-end flooring solutions—from design consultation and material selection to manufacturing, delivery, and professional installation.

The Ramadan tent project featured custom-printed carpets designed to enhance the festive atmosphere while ensuring durability for high foot traffic during the holy season. The project successfully blended traditional design elements with modern flooring technology, creating a welcoming and visually appealing space for guests.

For the private sitting area, Carpet Crafts LLC supplied handcrafted hand-knotted rugs that added elegance, comfort, and timeless craftsmanship to the interior. The rugs were carefully selected to complement the client’s luxury décor while offering exceptional quality and long-lasting performance.

The Majlis area project focused on creating a warm and inviting environment that reflects regional cultural traditions. The custom carpet solution delivered both sophistication and comfort, making the space ideal for social gatherings and hospitality purposes.

In the private lounge project, Carpet Crafts LLC provided premium flooring materials that elevated the overall ambiance of the space. The installation was designed to support both aesthetics and functionality, offering guests a comfortable and refined experience.

The restaurant flooring project involved the installation of durable and attractive carpet solutions specifically selected for high-traffic hospitality environments. The final result successfully enhanced the restaurant’s interior design while maintaining practicality and ease of maintenance.

“Our team takes great pride in delivering flooring solutions that transform commercial spaces into memorable environments,” said a spokesperson for Carpet Crafts LLC. “The successful completion of these five projects reflects our dedication to quality craftsmanship, customer satisfaction, and attention to detail. We are grateful to our clients for their trust and look forward to supporting more commercial developments across the Middle East.”

Over the years, Carpet Crafts LLC has built a strong reputation for serving hotels, restaurants, corporate offices, luxury residences, retail spaces, lounges, and hospitality venues with bespoke carpet and flooring solutions. The company’s ability to handle projects of varying sizes and complexities has made it a trusted partner for architects, interior designers, contractors, and property developers throughout the region.

With these successful project completions, Carpet Crafts LLC continues to strengthen its position as a preferred commercial flooring specialist in the Middle East, helping businesses create spaces that leave a lasting impression on visitors and guests.

For more information about Carpet Crafts LLC and its commercial flooring solutions, visit https://www.carpetcrafts.ae/.

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Carpet Crafts LLC

Email: info@carpetcrafts.ae

Phone: +971 56 7963185