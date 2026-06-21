Persuade: Connecting South African Businesses With Decision-Makers

Cape Town, South Africa, 2026-06-21 — /EPR Network/ — Persuade, founded by Jared Koning, is offering SDR services to B2B companies who want to expand their business into the South African market. We ensure direct engagement with top decision-makers and schedule meetings with qualified enterprise accounts. Our professionals are highly capable of developing a consistent outbound engine, thus removing the operational complexities and overhead costs usually associated with recruiting and maintaining an internal team.

Reasons for partnering with us

Some reasons for South African business organizations to partner with us have been provided below:

Expertise in specialized domains: Our focus is absolutely on sales development for B2B firms offering advanced, high value solutions. We cater to numerous industries like:

Financial Technology (FinTech) and payments infrastructure

Regulatory Technology (RegTech) and compliance

Enterprise software and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)

Smooth integration: Our trained professionals can conduct thorough research and provide engagement with high value decision-makers, thus addressing all top-of-funnel gaps. Our programs can be blended seamlessly with the client’s existing CRM and workflows, thus eliminating hiring risks and management load associated with internal SDR teams. Moreover, clients can get real-time market feedback which will enable them to enhance their messaging and targeting.

Painstaking talent management: We follow a stringent selection process for building elite SDR abilities. We also give emphasis on continuous professional development. Our process includes the following:

Customized onboarding: We ensure alignment with client’s Ideal Customer Profile (ICP) and provide unique value proposition.

We ensure alignment with client’s Ideal Customer Profile (ICP) and provide unique value proposition. Quality control: Our experts conduct weekly review of calls and correspondence for ensuring brand alignment.

Our experts conduct weekly review of calls and correspondence for ensuring brand alignment. Performance optimization: We provide ongoing coaching and do fact-based adjustments according to the conversion metrics.

Our operational framework for South Africa

Strategic playbook alignment: Our professionals can codify client’s targeting and messaging into an extensive SDR playbook. This framework determines client’s campaign strategy, ICP, multi-channel cadences and CRM handover process, thus ensuring repeatable success. Multi-channel market penetration: Our committed team can perform daily outreach through phone, email and LinkedIn. These strategies have been designed specifically for the purpose of beginning conversation within the client’s important accounts. Tailored qualification: We handle every prospect interaction with structured and personalized follow-up. Our experts confirm fit, intent and timing, thus making sure that only high quality leads are passed, not the generic ones. Qualified executive handover: When the prospects meet all the criteria of the client’s ICP, we will schedule meeting directly in their team’s calendar and provide full context. Their Account Executives can concentrate on closing deals while we maintain their pipeline momentum.

Many commercial enterprises have seen a growth in their business after partnering with us. Click on https://www.persuade.co.za/ for details.

About Persuade

Besides outsourced SDR services, we offer other services like Appointment Setting and B2B lead generation. Our agency is trusted by big corporations like Huawei, Microsoft and Westcon.