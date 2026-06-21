GoTo Telemed Launches National Initiative to Combat Stigma Around Antenatal Depression

Helena, Montana, 2026-06-21 — /EPR Network/ — GoTo Telemed, a nationwide integrated telehealth ecosystem serving over 10 million patients, today announced a major initiative to confront the pervasive stigma that prevents up to 75% of pregnant women with antenatal depression from seeking or receiving mental health treatment. The program combines public education, provider training, and low‑barrier virtual care pathways designed to normalize conversations about perinatal mental health and expand access to evidence‑based treatment.

Antenatal depression affects an estimated 10% to 30% of pregnant women in the United States — more than 800,000 families each year. Black and Hispanic women experience higher rates of perinatal depression and anxiety, yet they are even less likely to receive treatment. Despite the high prevalence, fear of being labeled an “unfit mother,” losing custody, or facing harsh judgment from family, peers, and even clinicians keeps the vast majority of affected women silent and untreated.

“The myth that pregnancy is a time of pure joy causes real harm,” said a GoTo Telemed spokesperson. “Women who are struggling with depression during pregnancy are not broken or dangerous — they are experiencing a common, treatable medical condition. Our initiative attacks stigma at every level: by educating the public, training providers to ask without judgment, and offering discreet, virtual care that allows a pregnant woman to see a therapist from her own living room without anyone else knowing.”

Three‑Part Initiative to Break Down Barriers

1. Public Awareness and Education Campaign. GoTo Telemed is launching a multi‑platform digital campaign — “It’s Not Your Fault, It’s Biology” — to normalize antenatal depression. The campaign features video testimonials from women who have experienced perinatal mood disorders, infographics separating myths from facts, and guidance for family members on how to offer support without shame. Materials are available in English, Spanish, and six other languages, with content tailored for Black, Hispanic, and rural communities.

2. Provider‑Facing Stigma‑Reduction Training. In partnership with perinatal mental health experts, GoTo Telemed has developed a mandatory, CME‑accredited training module for all its OB/GYN, primary care, and behavioral health providers. The module covers how to screen for antenatal depression without judgment, how to discuss treatment options without triggering fear of child protective services, and how to use inclusive, destigmatizing language.

3. Low‑Barrier Virtual Care Pathways. Through GoTo Telemed’s secure platform, pregnant women can access same‑day, confidential mental health consultations with licensed therapists who specialize in perinatal psychiatry. Appointments are available evenings and weekends, and care is delivered entirely by video or phone — eliminating the fear of being seen entering a mental health clinic. The program also offers medication management for depression and anxiety, with careful attention to fetal safety.

The Hidden Epidemic: Why Stigma Is Deadly

Untreated antenatal depression carries serious consequences for both mother and child. It increases the risk of preterm birth, low birth weight, preeclampsia, and postpartum depression. Suicidal ideation is common, and suicide is a leading cause of maternal death in the United States — yet most of these deaths are preventable with timely, appropriate care.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) recommends depression screening at least once during the perinatal period, but screening alone does not guarantee treatment. GoTo Telemed’s initiative is designed to bridge the gap between a positive screen and actual engagement with care.

A Call to Partners

GoTo Telemed is actively seeking partnerships with state Medicaid programs, community health centers, and employer health plans to integrate destigmatizing virtual mental health services into routine prenatal care. The platform also supports warm handoffs from OB/GYN practices to psychiatric providers without requiring the patient to make a separate, intimidating phone call.

Media Contact:

GoTo Telemed Media Relations

info@gototelemed.com

(660) 628–1660

https://gototelemed.com/