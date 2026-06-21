Edenex defines its market strategy: to capture a leading share in the niche of compliance-first marketplaces for export financing.

Dubai, UAE, 2026-06-21 — /EPR Network/ — The Edenex platform officially announces its strategic positioning as a B2B aggregator connecting exporters with capital through tokenized real-world assets (RWA). The key differentiator of the model is its compliance-first approach and the elimination of collateral requirements for financing against export contracts.

Market Context: Financing Gap and the Rise of Alternative Instruments

The global factoring market has reached industrial scale. According to Fortune Business Insights, the global factoring services market volume in 2025 amounted to $4,487 billion, with a projected growth to $7,768 billion by 2034 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. Europe remains the dominant region, accounting for a 67.8% share in 2025.

However, a key industry problem persists. According to a report by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the global trade finance gap in 2025 stood at $2.5 trillion — approximately 10% of global trade volume. This shortfall is felt most acutely by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and companies operating in complex jurisdictions.

Research by Research and Markets confirms this trend: the unresolved $2.5 trillion gap continues to pressure banks and drive fintech innovation. The share of fintech companies in the trade finance market is growing at a CAGR of 4.75%, and by 2031, the market volume serviced by fintechs could reach $11.2 billion.

In parallel, the tokenization of real-world assets (RWA) is gaining momentum. According to industry analysts, as of the first quarter of 2026, the total value of tokenized real-world assets on public blockchains reached $29 billion, representing a 263% increase compared to 2024. Boston Consulting Group and Standard Chartered project that the market could reach $16 trillion by 2030 — nearly 10% of global GDP.

Market Niche: An Alternative to Bank Lending for “Difficult” Transactions

In this context, Edenex focuses on segments that traditional banks and factoring companies often bypass due to a lack of credit history, complex jurisdictions, or non-standard contract terms. The platform positions itself as infrastructure for partnership-based transactions with long cycles, high volatility, and seasonal cash flow gaps.

According to the company’s internal analytics department forecasts, the marketplace infrastructure will unite:

More than 1,200 active investors

398 exporters

Up to 150 countries of presence

The first-submission approval rate is 60%, with pre-approval taking up to 24 hours.

Strategic Exporter Segments

In its strategic positioning, Edenex identifies three target client profiles:

Businesses with long transaction cycles — agricultural suppliers, equipment manufacturers, exporters to complex jurisdictions. Solution: collateral-free financing against export contracts. Thin-margin exporters — companies for whom the cost of capital kills transaction economics. Solution: multi-format choice (loans, investments, insurance, hybrid structures). Companies with “difficult” counterparties — entry into new markets, young contracts, non-standard settlement methods. Solution: jurisdiction, goods, route, and counterparty verification with subsequent financing options.

Industry Focus

The platform operates across seven key commodity markets:

Metallurgy and mining

Wood processing industry

Agribusiness

Textile and light industry

Mechanical engineering

Electronics

Components

Technology and Legal Model

At the core of Edenex’s infrastructure is the tokenization of receivables under export contracts. The model combines:

Conditional release of funds (staged transaction confirmation)

Insurance

Real-time monitoring via IoT / Oracle

Compliance control with automatic hold in case of deviations

The Sapsan compliance gateway (KYC/AML/KYB) is developed in accordance with ADGM (Abu Dhabi Global Market) standards. The legal structure of transactions establishes the rights and obligations of the parties with claim enforcement in relevant jurisdictions through third-party licensed operators.

“The key driver of our growth is business demand for predictable, legally sound transactions with real collateral where traditional banks say ‘no’ due to lack of history or complex jurisdictions. Edenex is an aggregator connecting exporters with capital in fast-moving markets,” comments Sergey Abisher, Head of New Projects at Edenex.

About the Company

Edenex is a B2B infrastructure connecting verified partners with tokenized real-world assets. The platform operates at the intersection of international trade and digital finance, ensuring legal integrity, automation, and access to liquidity across 60 countries. ADGM compliance and multi-layered transaction protection are the foundation of its operating model