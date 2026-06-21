CA Cybersecurity Analytics Launches Agentic AI Platform to Automate Complex Enterprise Workflows

New multi-agent AI system streamlines end-to-end operations, accelerates decision-making, and reduces manual processing across enterprise environments

Gdańsk, Poland,2026-06-21 — /EPR Network/ — Artificial intelligence is moving beyond chatbots and isolated automation tools.

Enterprises are now entering the era of agentic AI systems capable of independently coordinating tasks, making contextual decisions, and managing entire workflows with minimal human intervention.

CA Cybersecurity Analytics has announced the launch of its new Agentic AI Platform, designed to help organisations automate complex business operations through coordinated multi-agent systems.

The platform enables multiple AI agents to work together across tasks, systems, and data environments in real time. Instead of handling isolated prompts or single actions, the agents collaborate to complete full operational processes from start to finish.

Complex workflows. Automated execution. Faster outcomes.

Claims processing, cybersecurity response, compliance monitoring, customer support operations, document verification, and intelligent workflow orchestration are among the enterprise services that the system is designed to enable.

Companies are searching for AI systems that are capable of more than just helping. They want intelligent agents that can automatically complete operational procedures, coordinate operations, and analyse context. Enterprise automation is undergoing a significant change thanks to agentic AI.

The platform combines orchestration intelligence, contextual memory, decision engines, and real-time analytics to allow AI agents to communicate and collaborate across interconnected tasks.

One agent gathers information. Another validates it. A third executes actions. They operate together to finish tasks that formerly needed several departments and human supervision.

Faster processing, more operational effectiveness, and less administrative work are the outcomes.

According to CA Cybersecurity Analytics, companies that use multi-agent systems can improve accuracy and drastically cut response times in high-volume operational contexts.

The technology is particularly useful for sectors like insurance, financial services, healthcare, cybersecurity, and corporate operations that manage intricate workflows and big databases. As enterprises continue investing in AI-driven transformation, agentic systems are rapidly emerging as the next phase of intelligent automation — moving AI from support tools to operational decision-makers.

CA Cybersecurity Analytics plans to further expand its agentic AI capabilities with future developments focused on autonomous enterprise operations, adaptive workflow intelligence, and secure multi-agent orchestration frameworks.

About CA Cybersecurity Analytics

CA Cybersecurity Analytics is a global leader in cybersecurity, data protection, and AI risk management. The company delivers continuous threat monitoring, expert guidance on AI adoption, and enterprise-level security frameworks that actually work in real-world environments. Their team of specialists helps organisations build resilience, reduce operational risks, and navigate the increasingly complex world of digital security confidently.

Media Contact

CA Cybersecurity Analytics

Phone: +48 886 282 803

Email: info@cyberanalytics.tech

Website: https://cyberanalytics.tech/