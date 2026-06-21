Companies Act 2013 — Threshold Limits That Every Business Professional Must Know

Bengaluru, India, 2026-06-21 — /EPR Network/ — If there is one question that comes up repeatedly across boardrooms, audit discussions, and compliance reviews, it is this: “Does this provision actually apply to us?” The honest answer is almost always: “It depends — on your numbers.”

The Companies Act 2013 is a threshold-driven law. Provisions do not apply uniformly to all companies. Instead, they kick in when a company crosses certain financial or structural milestones — in terms of paid-up capital, turnover, net worth, net profit, borrowings, number of shareholders, or the nature of its listing. Once a threshold is crossed, compliance is not optional. The obligation arises automatically, often with criminal consequences for non-compliance.

How the Companies Act Classifies Its Threshold-Based Obligations

Before diving into the individual thresholds, it is useful to understand how the Act groups these triggers conceptually. This helps professionals anticipate compliance requirements — rather than react to them.

Financial limits — based on paid-up capital, turnover, net worth, net profit, or borrowings.

Shareholding limits — based on percentage held by promoters, public shareholders, or specific investor categories.

Employee-based limits — linked to the number of employees or workers in the organisation.

Time-based thresholds — connected to the age or duration of the company’s existence, or the age of its directors.

Structural limits — based on whether the company is listed, a holding company, a subsidiary, or classified as dormant, small, or one-person.

The Complete Threshold Limit Checklist — 15 Key Provisions

Certification of Annual Return by a Company Secretary in Practice — Section 92

The annual return filed in Form MGT-7 by a company is one of the most significant public documents — it discloses the governance, ownership, and compliance structure of the company to the world. For companies above a certain size, the law goes one step further: it requires that this return be certified by a practicing Company Secretary (PCS) in Form MGT-8.

Threshold: Paid-up share capital of ₹10 crore or more, OR turnover of ₹50 crore or more.

Practical illustration:

Scenario A: Nexgen Innovations Private Limited has a paid-up share capital of ₹3 crore but a turnover of ₹65 crore. Despite the small capital base, the company’s annual return must be certified by a PCS in Form MGT-8 because the turnover threshold (₹50 crore) is breached.

Scenario B: Bluebell Manufacturing Private Limited has a turnover of ₹30 crore but a paid-up capital of ₹12 crore. Again, MGT-8 certification is required because the capital threshold (₹10 crore) is breached.

Compliance implication: If either threshold is met, the annual return without MGT-8 is non-compliant. The PCS certifying the return takes on professional responsibility for the accuracy of the compliance statement.

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) — Section 135

Section 135 is one of the most financially significant provisions of the Companies Act 2013. It imposes a statutory obligation on qualifying companies to spend 2% of their average net profit of the preceding three financial years on prescribed CSR activities. Unspent amounts are no longer merely to be carried forward — they now attract specific transfer obligations and potential penalties.

Threshold: Net worth of ₹500 crore or more, OR turnover of ₹1,000 crore or more, OR net profit of ₹5 crore or more during the immediately preceding financial year. Any one of these three criteria triggers the obligation.

Practical illustration:

Radiant Retail Limited had a net profit of ₹4.8 crore in FY 2022-23, ₹5.1 crore in FY 2023-24, and ₹5.4 crore in FY 2024-25. The average net profit over the three years is ₹5.1 crore — well above ₹5 crore. Therefore, Radiant Retail Limited is required to constitute a CSR Committee and spend 2% of ₹5.1 crore = ₹10.2 lakh on CSR activities in FY 2025-26.

Many first-generation entrepreneurs are caught off-guard when their company becomes profitable and simultaneously triggers CSR obligations. The CSR Committee must be constituted at the board level, the CSR policy must be published on the company website, and actual spending must be executed and reported in the Board’s Report.

Critical note: The CSR obligation is based on the average net profit of the preceding THREE financial years — not just the current year. A company that incurred losses in the current year may still have a CSR obligation based on prior-year profits.

Internal Auditor Appointment — Section 138

Section 138 mandates the appointment of an Internal Auditor — a chartered accountant, cost accountant, or any other professional as may be decided by the board — for companies above specified thresholds. The internal auditor’s role is distinct from the statutory auditor: the focus is on operational controls, risk management, and financial integrity.

Thresholds — Public companies: Paid-up share capital of ₹50 crore or more, OR turnover of ₹200 crore or more, OR outstanding loans or borrowings from banks or financial institutions exceeding ₹100 crore at any point during the preceding FY, OR outstanding deposits of ₹25 crore or more.

Thresholds — Private companies: Turnover of ₹200 crore or more, OR outstanding loans or borrowings from banks or financial institutions exceeding ₹100 crore at any point during the preceding FY.

Listed companies: Internal audit is mandatory irrespective of size — all listed companies must have an Internal Auditor.

Practical illustration:

Silverline Infrastructure Private Limited has a turnover of ₹215 crore. This immediately triggers the internal audit requirement under Section 138 even though it is a private company.

Key governance point: The scope, frequency, and reporting lines of the internal audit function are to be determined by the Audit Committee (or Board, if no Audit Committee). The internal audit report should be a standing agenda item at every Audit Committee meeting. Companies that appoint an internal auditor merely to tick a compliance box — without actually reviewing the findings — are missing the spirit of the provision entirely.

Specific Procedures for Auditor Appointment — Section 139

While all companies are required to appoint a statutory auditor under Section 139, certain companies must follow more rigorous procedures including an Audit Committee recommendation before appointment, and mandatory rotation of auditors after a specified tenure.

Thresholds — Public companies: Paid-up share capital of ₹10 crore or more, OR public borrowings from financial institutions, banks, or public deposits of ₹50 crore or more.

Thresholds — Private companies: Paid-up share capital of ₹50 crore or more, OR public borrowings of ₹50 crore or more.

Practical illustration:

Prism Components Private Limited has a paid-up capital of ₹55 crore. When appointing or reappointing its statutory auditor, the board cannot simply pass a resolution — it must first obtain an Audit Committee recommendation (since Section 177 also applies), and comply with rotation norms: individual auditors are limited to one term of 5 consecutive years, and audit firms to two terms of 5 consecutive years (maximum 10 years).

Practical tip: Maintain an auditor tenure register. Many mid-size companies approaching their 5th or 10th year with the same auditor are caught by surprise when the mandatory rotation obligation arises. Plan for rotation well in advance — ideally 12 months before the tenure expires.

Mandatory Appointment of a Woman Director — Section 149

Section 149 read with Rule 3 of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules 2014 mandates at least one woman director on the board of qualifying companies. This is a gender diversity mandate, not a mere suggestion. A vacancy in this position must be filled within three months of its occurrence — and the clock runs from the moment the woman director vacates office.

Threshold: All listed companies OR Public companies with paid-up share capital of ₹100 crore or more OR turnover of ₹300 crore or more.

Practical illustration:

Greenfield Pharma Limited, a public company with a turnover of ₹340 crore but a paid-up capital of only ₹8 crore, is required to appoint at least one woman director because the turnover threshold (₹300 crore) is met.

Common mistake: Many companies treat this requirement as satisfied by appointing a family member of the promoter as a non-executive director who never attends meetings. Regulatory scrutiny of such appointments is increasing — particularly for listed companies where SEBI also monitors the quality and independence of board composition.

Independent Directors — Section 149

Independent Directors (IDs) are a cornerstone of modern corporate governance. They are expected to provide an objective viewpoint free from the influence of the promoter group. The Companies Act and SEBI LODR (for listed entities) prescribe stringent criteria for independence — covering financial relationships, shareholding, prior service as a KMP, and family connections.

Threshold: All listed companies OR Public companies with paid-up share capital of ₹10 crore or more, OR turnover of ₹100 crore or more, OR aggregate outstanding loans, debentures, and deposits exceeding ₹50 crore.

Tenure limit: Maximum two consecutive terms of five years each; re-appointment requires a 3-year cooling-off period and a special resolution.

Practical illustration:

Pinnacle Steel Limited is a public company with a paid-up capital of ₹12 crore and turnover of ₹90 crore. Because the paid-up capital crosses ₹10 crore, at least one-third of the total board strength must be Independent Directors. If Pinnacle has 9 directors, at least 3 must be IDs.

Governance insight: All companies required to appoint IDs must mandatorily register them on the Independent Directors Databank maintained by IICA (Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs) and ensure they complete the online proficiency self-assessment test. Non-completion of the test within the prescribed period results in vacating the office of independent director.

7 & 8. Audit Committee and Nomination & Remuneration Committee — Sections 177 and 178

Both these committees must be constituted by companies that are required to appoint independent directors under the applicable rules. In practical terms, this means the same universe of companies covered under Sections 149(4) and Rule 4 of the Directors’ Appointment Rules.

Audit Committee — Composition: Minimum 3 directors, majority must be independent directors, at least one must have financial and accounting knowledge. The Company Secretary acts as the Secretary to the Audit Committee.

NRC — Composition: Minimum 3 directors, all must be non-executive, majority must be independent. The NRC recommends director appointments, sets remuneration policy, and evaluates board performance.

Practical illustration:

Horizon Chemicals Public Limited crosses the ₹10 crore paid-up capital threshold. This simultaneously triggers: (a) the independent director requirement; (b) the Audit Committee requirement; and (c) the NRC requirement. All three kick in together. The board must be restructured, committees constituted, charters approved, and first committee meetings held — all tracked in separate minutes books by the CS.

Stakeholders’ Relationship Committee — Section 178

This committee addresses investor and depositor grievance redressal. It is triggered by the number of investors in the company — not by financial size.

Threshold: More than 1,000 shareholders, debenture holders, deposit holders, or other security holders at any point during the financial year.

Practical illustration:

Sunrise Consumer Goods Limited is a public company with 1,240 registered shareholders. This alone is sufficient to trigger the Stakeholders’ Relationship Committee requirement under Section 178 — irrespective of turnover or capital. The Company Secretary must act as secretary to this committee and maintain a redressal register.

Vigil Mechanism (Whistle-blower Policy) — Section 177(9)

A robust whistle-blower mechanism is a foundational element of good corporate governance. Section 177(9) mandates this for companies above certain thresholds. Listed companies must also provide direct access to the Audit Committee chairman for whistle-blowers — this cannot be blocked or filtered by management.

Threshold: All listed companies, OR companies that accept deposits from the public, OR companies that have borrowed money from banks and public financial institutions in excess of ₹50 crore.

Practical illustration:

Meridian Hospitality Private Limited has borrowed ₹60 crore from a consortium of banks for expansion. This single fact triggers: (a) the vigil mechanism requirement; (b) potentially the internal audit requirement (if combined with other criteria); and (c) the interest of lenders in governance disclosures. The whistle-blower policy must be publicly displayed on the company’s website.

11 & 12. Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) and Whole-Time Company Secretary — Section 203

Section 203 is arguably one of the most impactful provisions for growing companies. Once triggered, the company must employ three specific persons — a Managing Director or CEO, a Chief Financial Officer, and a Company Secretary — all on a whole-time basis. These are not advisory roles or part-time appointments.

Threshold — Listed and Public companies: Paid-up share capital of ₹10 crore or more. All listed companies are covered regardless of capital size.

Threshold — Private companies (CS only): Paid-up share capital of ₹10 crore or more. The CS alone is mandated for private companies — not the MD or CFO.

Practical illustration:

Clearview Technologies Private Limited recently raised a Series B funding round and its paid-up capital has crossed ₹10.5 crore. From this point, the company is required to appoint a whole-time CS as a Key Managerial Personnel. The appointment must be made immediately, and Form MR-1 must be filed with MCA within 60 days.

A vacancy in a KMP position (other than in a case of death or disqualification) must be filled within 6 months. Non-appointment attracts a fine of ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh on the company and ₹50,000 to ₹5 lakh on the officer in default — continuing at ₹1,000 per day.

Real-world insight: Many founder-led companies delay CS appointment because they see it as a ‘process overhead’. In practice, a qualified CS adds significant value — from managing MCA filings and board governance to structuring ESOP schemes, handling regulatory correspondence, and ensuring fundraising transactions are legally watertight.

Secretarial Audit — Section 204 (Form MR-3)

The secretarial audit is conducted by a Practicing Company Secretary and covers compliance with a wide range of statutes: the Companies Act, SEBI regulations, FEMA, labour laws, environmental laws, and all other laws applicable to the company. The MR-3 report is annexed to the Board’s Report — it is a public document, and any qualifications in it directly reflect on the board’s governance record.

Threshold: All listed companies, OR public companies with paid-up share capital of ₹50 crore or more OR turnover of ₹250 crore or more OR outstanding loans or borrowings from banks or PFIs exceeding ₹100 crore.

Practical illustration:

Omega Logistics Public Limited has a paid-up capital of ₹20 crore, turnover of ₹270 crore, and bank borrowings of ₹80 crore. The turnover threshold (₹250 crore) is crossed — secretarial audit is mandatory. The PCS must be engaged well before the financial year-end and given access to all statutory registers, board minutes, ROC filings, exchange communications, and regulatory correspondence.

Governance alert: Companies often confuse statutory audit (by a CA) with secretarial audit (by a PCS). They are entirely distinct in scope. The statutory auditor looks at financial statements; the secretarial auditor looks at legal compliance across all applicable laws. Both are mandatory for larger companies — and both are signed documents with legal consequences.

XBRL Financial Reporting — MCA Notification / Companies (Filing) Rules

XBRL (eXtensible Business Reporting Language) is a standardised digital format for financial data that makes company financials machine-readable and comparable. MCA requires certain companies to file their financial statements in XBRL format in addition to regular AOC-4 filings.

Threshold: All listed companies and their Indian subsidiaries, OR companies with paid-up share capital of ₹5 crore or more, OR companies with turnover of ₹100 crore or more, OR companies required to follow Ind AS — are required to file in XBRL format.

Practical illustration:

Vega Retail Private Limited has a turnover of ₹120 crore. Though it is a private company with a small capital base, XBRL filing is mandatory. The company must file both AOC-4 and AOC-4 XBRL with MCA. If consolidated financial statements are applicable, AOC-4 CFS XBRL must also be filed. XBRL tagging errors are a common area of MCA scrutiny — engage a qualified XBRL service provider or in-house CS familiar with the taxonomy.

Small Company — Section 2(85): The Compliance-Relief Provision

Not all thresholds trigger new obligations — some thresholds grant relief. The ‘Small Company’ definition is the most important example. Companies that fall within the Small Company definition enjoy a meaningful package of compliance relaxations, reducing both the cost and administrative burden of statutory compliance.

Definition: A private company that satisfies BOTH of the following: paid-up share capital does not exceed ₹10 crore AND turnover does not exceed ₹100 crore. If either threshold is breached, the company is no longer a small company from the next financial year.

Benefits for small companies include: Filing MGT-7A (simplified annual return) instead of MGT-7; abridged Board’s Report; minimum 2 board meetings per year (one in each half) instead of 4; no requirement to prepare cash flow statements; exemption from mandatory auditor rotation; reduced penalty structure (50% of normal penalties in many sections).

Practical illustration:

Blooms Organics Private Limited has a paid-up capital of ₹9 crore and turnover of ₹85 crore — both within limits. It qualifies as a small company and is entitled to all the above relaxations.

Critical watch-out: The classification must be reviewed every year. If Blooms Organics secures a new equity round and paid-up capital crosses ₹10 crore — or if turnover exceeds ₹100 crore — the small company status is lost and all regular obligations apply from the next FY. This is a frequent area of oversight in growing companies.

Quick Reference — Threshold Checklist at a Glance

The table below consolidates all 15 provisions discussed above. We recommend using this as an annual ‘threshold audit’ checklist at the start of every financial year — reviewing the company’s key financial parameters against each column.

Section / Provision Threshold Compliance triggered Entity type Sec 92 — Annual Return certification by CS in Practice PUC ≥ ₹10 Crore OR Turnover ≥ ₹50 Crore MGT-7 to be certified in Form MGT-8 by PCS Listed, Public, Private Sec 135 — CSR Committee and 2% spending obligation Net worth ≥ ₹500 Cr OR Turnover ≥ ₹1,000 Cr OR Net profit ≥ ₹5 Cr (3-yr avg.) CSR Committee, CSR Policy, 2% spending mandatory Listed, Public, Private, Foreign Sub. Sec 138 — Internal Auditor appointment Public: PUC ≥ ₹50 Cr OR T/O ≥ ₹200 Cr OR Loans ≥ ₹100 Cr OR Deposits ≥ ₹25 Cr Private: T/O ≥ ₹200 Cr OR Loans ≥ ₹100 Cr Listed: mandatory irrespective of size Appoint CA/CMA as Internal Auditor; report to Audit Committee Listed, Public, Private Sec 139 — Specific procedure for Auditor appointment Public: PUC ≥ ₹10 Cr OR public borrowings ≥ ₹50 Cr Private: PUC ≥ ₹50 Cr OR public borrowings ≥ ₹50 Cr Audit Committee recommendation mandatory; ADT-1 within 15 days of AGM Public, Private Sec 149 — Woman Director (mandatory) Listed (all) OR Public with PUC ≥ ₹100 Cr OR T/O ≥ ₹300 Cr Appoint ≥1 woman director; vacancy must be filled within 3 months Listed, Public Sec 149 — Independent Directors Listed (all) OR Public with PUC ≥ ₹10 Cr OR T/O ≥ ₹100 Cr OR Loans/debentures/deposits ≥ ₹50 Cr ≥1/3 of board must be IDs; listed: ≥½ if exec. chairman; 5-yr tenure; 2-term max Listed, Public Sec 177 — Audit Committee All companies required to appoint IDs under Rule 4, Co. (Appt. of Directors) Rules Minimum 3 directors, majority IDs, at least 1 with financial expertise; CS is secretary Listed, Public Sec 178 — Nomination & Remuneration Committee Same as Audit Committee (companies required to appoint IDs) ≥3 non-executive directors, majority IDs; recommend remuneration policy Listed, Public Sec 178 — Stakeholders’ Relationship Committee > 1,000 shareholders / debenture holders / deposit holders at any time in FY Address investor grievances; CS to act as secretary Listed, Public, Private Sec 177 — Vigil Mechanism (Whistle-blower Policy) Listed (all) OR companies accepting public deposits OR borrowings > ₹50 Cr from banks/PFIs Formal whistle-blower policy; direct access to Audit Committee chairman Listed, Public, Private Sec 203 — KMP appointment (MD/CEO, CS, CFO) Listed (all) OR Public with PUC ≥ ₹10 Cr All 3 KMPs mandatory; vacancy to be filled within 6 months; MR-1 within 60 days Listed, Public Sec 203 — Whole-time CS Private companies with PUC ≥ ₹10 Crore Appoint whole-time CS as KMP; MR-1 within 60 days of appointment Private Sec 204 — Secretarial Audit (Form MR-3) Listed (all) OR Public with PUC ≥ ₹50 Cr OR T/O ≥ ₹250 Cr OR Loans ≥ ₹100 Cr PCS to conduct audit; MR-3 annexed to Board’s Report; qualifications to be explained Listed, Public XBRL Filing — AOC-4 XBRL Listed (all) + subsidiaries OR PUC ≥ ₹5 Cr OR T/O ≥ ₹100 Cr OR Ind AS companies File AOC-4 XBRL in addition to regular AOC-4; AOC-4 CFS XBRL if CFS applicable Listed, Public, Private Small Company — Sec 2(85) definition PUC ≤ ₹10 Crore AND T/O ≤ ₹100 Crore (both conditions simultaneously) MGT-7A; abridged Board Report; 2 BMs/year; no cash flow; no auditor rotation Private only (excl. holding, subsidiary, Sec 8, Govt.)

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. If a company crosses a threshold mid-year, does the obligation apply immediately?

In most cases, thresholds are checked at the end of the preceding financial year. However, for certain provisions — particularly independent directors and woman directors — a vacancy arising during the year must be filled within 3 months. Where the provision reads ‘at any point during the preceding financial year’ (for example, borrowings and deposits for internal audit applicability), even a momentary breach during the year triggers the obligation.

Q2. Can a company lose its ‘Small Company’ status and regain it the next year?

Yes — the classification is reassessed every financial year. A company that loses small company status because it crosses a threshold regains the status in a subsequent year if it falls back below both thresholds. However, compliance obligations that activated during the non-small-company period cannot be undone retroactively.

Q3. Are foreign subsidiaries incorporated in India subject to these thresholds?

Yes. A foreign subsidiary incorporated as an Indian company under the Companies Act 2013 is subject to all provisions of the Act, including threshold-based obligations. The fact that the parent is a foreign company does not create an exemption from Indian law obligations.

Q4. Is the paid-up capital threshold based on equity share capital only, or does it include preference share capital?

The paid-up share capital referred to in most provisions of the Companies Act 2013 includes both equity and preference share capital unless specifically stated otherwise. Always verify the specific rule applicable to each provision, as some have specific inclusions or exclusions.

Q5. Does a company need to file anything with MCA when it first crosses a threshold?

There is no single ‘threshold crossing’ notification form. However, compliance with the triggered obligation — for example, filing MR-1 on appointment of a CS, or filing MGT-14 for the resolution constituting an Audit Committee — itself serves as the notification. The annual return and financial statements also capture the changed governance structure.