Jiangxi Province, China, 2026-06-21 — /EPR Network/ — Recently, China Dongdu Scenic Area in Fenyi County, Xinyu City, Jiangxi Province has taken a key step in the lighting improvement and renovation project. The first projection point has been successfully installed and debugged, bringing a new immersive tour experience to tourists.

The projection point is located in the core area of the scenic area. It uses advanced projection technology to present the ancient legend of the Cowherd and the Weaver Girl with vivid and realistic visual effects. The colorful light and shadow are cleverly integrated with the natural landscape in the cave, creating a dreamlike atmosphere, as if reinterpreting this eternal love story.

Once the projection point was opened, it attracted a large number of tourists to stop and watch. Many tourists took out their mobile phones to take pictures and share this unique travel experience through social media, which quickly increased the popularity of China Dongdu Scenic Area.

This lighting improvement and renovation is an important measure for China Dongdu Scenic Area to deeply explore cultural connotations and improve tourism quality. With the unremitting efforts of the scenic spot cave lighting improvement team, the successful landing of the first projection point is just the beginning. The scenic spot will continue to improve the lighting layout around the Cowherd and Weaver Girl culture, connect the complete story line, and bring tourists a richer and more coherent tour experience.

Against the background of the continuous upgrading of the cultural and tourism industry, China Dongdu Scenic Spot has injected new vitality into its own development with this lighting improvement and renovation project. I believe that in the future, the scenic spot will attract more tourists to visit with more unique charm and high-quality services. led explosion proof lighting https://www.eneltec-led.com/products/led-explosion-proof-lights