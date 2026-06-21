Ecodeck Grids Ltd Showcases Shed Bases and Permeable Pavers for Sustainable Ground Reinforcement

Sutton-in-Ashfield, UK, 2026-06-21 — /EPR Network/ — Ecodeck Grids Ltd is highlighting its innovative Shed Bases and Permeable Pavers solutions, designed to provide reliable ground reinforcement, effective drainage, and long-term durability for residential, commercial, and industrial applications.

Practical Ground Support Without Traditional Concrete

Property owners and businesses often face challenges with unstable ground, standing water, shifting gravel, and time-consuming foundation installations. Ecodeck Grids Ltd offers a practical alternative through its high-strength Shed Bases, which provide dependable support while simplifying installation.

The modular grid system features snap-clip interlocking fixings that allow quick assembly. This helps reduce installation time and costs compared to conventional slabs and concrete. The elevated design creates air pockets beneath structures, helping to reduce damp and moisture contact that can shorten the lifespan of buildings.

Shed Bases Built for Strength and Versatility

Ecodeck’s Shed Bases are manufactured using a durable injection-moulded blend of plastic and rubber. The grids measure 500mm x 500mm x 40mm and have passed high compression testing. With a load-bearing capacity exceeding 100 tonnes, they provide stable support for a wide range of structures.

Permeable Pavers Offering Sustainable Ground Reinforcement

Ecodeck’s Permeable Pavers provide an effective solution for ground stabilisation while supporting sustainable drainage requirements. These grids allow rainwater to pass naturally into the ground, reducing puddles, standing water, and surface runoff.

Because the system complies with S.U.D.S. Regulations, it supports responsible water management across a variety of projects, including:

Commercial and Public Applications

Car parks

Driveways

Event parking areas

Public spaces

Commercial landscaping

Sports pitch stabilisation

The ability of Permeable Pavers to promote natural drainage can help reduce flooding concerns while maintaining stable and usable surfaces throughout the year.

Ground Reinforcement That Keeps Gravel and Soil in Place

Heavy rainfall often causes gravel movement, muddy surfaces, and uneven ground. Ecodeck ground reinforcement grids help keep gravel and soil where they belong while maintaining a neat and tidy appearance.

The grids also perform effectively as grass reinforcement systems. Vehicles and pedestrians can pass over reinforced areas without causing significant movement or surface damage. This helps preserve grass coverage while reducing rutting and wear.

Manufactured using environmentally conscious materials, the products are UV stable, heat tested, freeze tested, and designed for long-term use. Every installation benefits from a unique 10-year guarantee, providing additional confidence in performance and durability.

About Ecodeck Grids Ltd

Ecodeck Grids Ltd specialises in durable ground reinforcement products that combine strength, drainage performance, and ease of installation. Its Shed Bases and Permeable Pavers are designed to support sustainable, practical, and long-lasting outdoor surfaces for a wide range of applications.

Contact Information

Ecodeck Grids Ltd

Sutton-in-Ashfield, UK

Phone: 01773 875255

For more information about Ecodeck Grids Ltd’s ground reinforcement solutions, explore their range of Shed Bases and Permeable Pavers, designed to provide strength, stability, drainage performance, and long-term durability.