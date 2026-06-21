Dahhan Business Services Launches Zero Service Fee Free Zone Setup with 10% License Discount

The company is now offering free zone business setup services with zero service charges, along with an additional 10% discount on license fees.

Dubai, UAE, 2026-06-21 — /EPR Network/ — Aimed at helping entrepreneurs, startups, aspiring freelancers, and investors, Dahhan Business Services, a leading consultancy of business setup in Dubai has announced a limited-time offer where clients can setup a free zone company starting from AED 4,999 by paying only the required government fees – with zero service charges. In addition, eligible applicants will also receive a 10% discount on license fees.

The initiative comes as the UAE continues to strengthen its position as one of the world’s fastest-growing destinations for startups, digital entrepreneurs, e-commerce businesses, consultants, and international investors seeking tax-efficient business opportunities.

“Our goal is to make company formation in the UAE more accessible, and affordable”, said a spokesperson from Dahhan Business Services. He also added, “Many entrepreneurs delay launching their business because of hidden costs and complicated procedures. This offer removes service fees and simplifies the entire setup process.”

What’s Included in the AED 4,999 Free Zone Business Setup Package?

Dahhan Business Services, the business setup consultancy in Dubai stated that the package includes several essential services required to launch a business in the UAE, including:

Up to 10 business activities under one license

Free virtual office lease agreement

Corporate tax registration support

Bank account opening

End-to-end documentation support

Fast setup & dedicated support

According to the company, eligible business licenses can be issued within 48 hours once KYC compliance requirements are completed.

How UAE Continues to Attract Global Entrepreneurs?

The UAE has become one of the most attractive destinations globally for entrepreneurs due to its strategic locations, modern infrastructure, business-friendly environment, and attractive government initiatives.

Free zone company setup UAE remains particularly popular among:

Ecommerce businesses

Digital Marketers

IT and tech startups

Consultants and freelancers

International investors

Import-export businesses

Industry experts note that transparent pricing and reduced startup costs are becoming increasingly important for entrepreneurs comparing business setup options in Dubai and across the UAE.

One of the major highlights of the new offer is the company’s focus on transparency. Dahhan Business Services emphasized that clients only pay the official government fees without any service charges or hidden add-ons. In addition to this, the company also provides guidance throughout the setup process, including documentation assistance, registration procedures, compliance support, and post-setup services.

Dubai and other UAE emirates continue witnessing strong demand for new company registrations as the region attracts global talent, remote entrepreneurs, and SMEs looking for expansion opportunities. The business consultants in Dubai believe affordable entry-level packages may encourage more first-time entrepreneurs and small business owners to officially launch their business in the UAE market. In addition to this, the consultancy also offer One-Month Free Trial for its PRO Services in Dubai for entrepreneurs and investors to try their UAE corporate service first-hand.

With faster setup timelines, flexible activity options, and digital-friendly business environments, free zones remain one of the preferred options for international founders entering the Middle East market.

The spokesperson stated, “This is the golden opportunity for entrepreneurs, and investors to start their business in the UAE. Setup your business in free zone for just AED 4999 with zero service fee – contact us today to get started. We ensure that your needs are our priority.”

About Dahhan Business Services,

Dahhan Business Services is the leading trusted business setup consultancy that assists entrepreneurs and companies across the UAE by providing company formation support, corporate services, banking support, and related services across mainland and free zone jurisdictions.

For more information, visit the website: Dahhan Business Services.

Contact Details

Media Person: Najeeb Dahhan

Email Address: Marketing3@dahhanbiz.com

Phone: +971 50 1990 879