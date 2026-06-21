Ecodeck Grids Ltd Showcases Parking Grids and Plastic Shed Bases for Durable and Eco-Friendly Ground Solutions

Sutton-in-Ashfield, UK, 2026-06-21 — /EPR Network/ — Ecodeck Grids Ltd is highlighting its range of Parking Grids and Plastic Shed Bases, offering practical, durable, and environmentally responsible solutions for domestic, commercial, and agricultural projects across the UK. Manufactured in the UK using recycled materials, these products provide long-lasting performance while supporting sustainable construction and landscaping practices.

Parking Grids Deliver Strength, Stability and Versatility

Advanced Open Cell Structure Design

Ecodeck’s Parking Grids feature an open cell structure with 49 individual 70mm square pockets per grid. This design allows for a neat gravel or grass finish while helping to create a stable and attractive surface.

The cell bottom lattice feature design means that once they are laid and filled, the weight of the ground inside them keeps them firmly in place. This helps create a secure surface suitable for regular vehicle and pedestrian use.

Improved Gravel Retention and Surface Protection

The open cell structure of the Parking Grids provides additional walls of stability. It also helps prevent lateral and downward migration of infill material, reducing disruption and maintaining a tidy appearance.

For best results, Ecodeck recommends using gravel with a size tolerance of 5mm to 30mm. This helps maximise stability, drainage, and long-term surface performance.

Suitable for Multiple Applications

Whether customers require Parking Grids for domestic use or a large commercial space, Ecodeck Grids Ltd offers a solution designed for reliability and durability.

Plastic Shed Bases Provide a Modern Foundation Solution

Quick and Easy Installation

The Plastic Shed Bases use snap-clip interlocking fixings, making installation straightforward and efficient. They offer a practical alternative to conventional slabs and concrete foundations, helping save both time and money.

Each grid measures 500mm x 500mm x 40mm and is designed to provide load-spreading support for heavy structures.

Damp Prevention and Long-Term Building Protection

The elevation of the Plastic Shed Bases creates damp prevention air pockets beneath buildings. This allows airflow under the structure and helps reduce moisture build-up.

By lifting buildings off the ground, the system can help extend the lifespan of sheds and other outdoor structures.

High Strength and Environmental Benefits

Manufactured using a plastic and rubber blend, the Plastic Shed Bases are injection moulded for exceptional strength and flexibility. The products have passed high compression testing, are UV stable, heat and freeze tested, and comply with S.U.D.S. Regulations.

Supporting Sustainable Projects Across the UK

Ecodeck Grids Ltd remains committed to providing eco-friendly products that combine performance, value, and sustainability. Both Parking Grids and Plastic Shed Bases are manufactured from recycled plastic, helping customers choose practical solutions that support environmental responsibility.

For more information about Parking Grids and Plastic Shed Bases, contact Ecodeck Grids Ltd, Sutton-in-Ashfield, on 01773 875255.

For more information about Ecodeck Grids Ltd’s range of ground reinforcement and foundation solutions, explore their Parking Grids and Plastic Shed Bases products, designed for durability, sustainability, and ease of installation.