SOC 2 Audit Firms See Increased Demand as Enterprise Security Requirements Continue to Expand

SAN JOSE, California, 2026-06-21 — /EPR Network/ — SOC 2 audit firms across the United States are reporting increased demand as enterprise organizations strengthen cybersecurity and vendor risk management requirements for software vendors and service providers.

As businesses continue migrating operations to cloud-based platforms, procurement teams are placing greater emphasis on independent security audits and compliance certifications. SOC 2 has emerged as one of the most recognized frameworks for evaluating an organization’s ability to protect customer data and maintain effective security controls.

Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC 2 evaluates controls related to Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality, and Privacy. Organizations that successfully complete a SOC 2 audit can provide customers with independent assurance regarding their cybersecurity practices.

Industry experts indicate that enterprise buyers increasingly request SOC 2 reports during vendor evaluations, particularly when assessing SaaS providers, fintech companies, cloud infrastructure organizations, and businesses handling sensitive customer information.

According to Decrypt Compliance, many organizations are beginning compliance initiatives earlier than in previous years due to growing customer expectations and competitive pressures.

“Security and compliance have become important business differentiators,” said Raymond Cheng, Founder and CEO of Decrypt Compliance. “Organizations that can demonstrate independently audited controls are often better positioned during procurement reviews and enterprise sales discussions.”

The growing demand for SOC 2 audits is also driving interest in broader cybersecurity compliance programs. Many organizations are integrating SOC 2 with frameworks such as ISO 27001, HIPAA, HITRUST, and vendor risk management initiatives to strengthen their overall security posture.

Technology companies are increasingly seeking audit firms with experience in cloud environments, software development operations, artificial intelligence platforms, and modern cybersecurity practices. Industry specialists believe this trend will continue as organizations face increasing scrutiny from customers, regulators, and business partners.

Decrypt Compliance provides SOC 2 audit and compliance services for technology-focused organizations throughout the United States. The firm supports SaaS companies, fintech businesses, cloud service providers, and emerging technology organizations seeking to improve security assurance and customer trust.

Businesses interested in learning more about SOC 2 audits and compliance requirements can visit https://decrypt.cpa/soc-2/

About Decrypt Compliance

Decrypt Compliance is a California-based CPA firm specializing in cybersecurity audits, compliance assessments, and certification services. The firm provides SOC 2, ISO 27001, HITRUST, HIPAA, and related compliance solutions for organizations seeking to strengthen security governance and customer confidence.

Contact Information

Decrypt Compliance

Email: info@decrypt.cpa

Website: https://decrypt.cpa

San Jose, California, USA