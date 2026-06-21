SAN JOSE, CA, 2026-06-21 — /EPR Network/ — Decrypt Compliance, an AICPA-accredited CPA firm specializing in specialized information security assessments, has officially launched its updated compliance framework engineered to streamline the corporate data verification process. The strategic rollout establishes the firm as an agile leader among modern SOC 2 audit firms, specifically optimized to support fast-growing B2B SaaS, fintech, and cloud infrastructure platforms.

In the current business-to-business software market, procurement cycles are increasingly restricted by strict vendor security validation protocols. Startups and enterprise suppliers frequently find significant contracts delayed at the final hurdle because prospective corporate buyers require a formal, third-party security verification report before completing contract execution.

To eliminate this systemic business bottleneck, Decrypt Compliance has designed an audit methodology that delivers signed, compliant reports up to 50% faster than traditional accounting industry timelines.

“Enterprise security teams do not finalize high-value contracts based solely on automated dashboards; they require an independent, credentialed audit report signed by a licensed CPA firm,” said Raymond Cheng, Founder and CEO of Decrypt Compliance and a recent recipient of the Forbes Best In-State CPA recognition for 2026. “We sit right in the sweet spot for growing technology organizations. We provide the institutional rigor of Big 4 auditing background without the unnecessary administrative friction that slows down engineering velocity.”

Unlike legacy, multi-tiered accounting practices that deploy generalist staff, Decrypt Compliance executes every engagement using senior-level technical auditors with deep backgrounds from enterprise tech and financial institutions including EY, PwC, Deloitte, Google, Salesforce, and Tencent. This deep engineering alignment allows the firm to interpret complex cloud native environments, containerized clusters, and modern automated CI/CD deployment pipelines rapidly and accurately.

The firm’s updated methodology interfaces seamlessly with prevailing governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) automation software such as Vanta and Drata. By directly auditing automated evidence streams, Decrypt Compliance removes the requirement for manual data harvesting and repetitive screenshot collection, protecting valuable engineering hours for its clients.

As a registered California CPA firm that has successfully cleared its AICPA Peer Review, Decrypt Compliance provides formal SOC 2 Type I and Type II certifications that carry maximum regulatory and institutional authority globally, allowing tech companies to unblock stalled sales cycles and scale up-market confidently.

About Decrypt Compliance:

Decrypt Compliance is a leading independent, founder-led security compliance firm specializing in SOC 2, ISO 27001, and HITRUST assessments. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the firm delivers clear, flat-fee security audit services structured to help technology organizations meet compliance mandates, protect sensitive data, and accelerate corporate revenue pipelines.

For more information on available security evaluation services or to schedule a complimentary discovery consultation, please visit the official Decrypt Compliance information page: https://decrypt.cpa/soc-2/