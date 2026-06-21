New Rickover Biography Surges to #1 on Amazon Hot New Releases

McLean, Va., USA, 2026-06-21 — /EPR Network/ — The Center for Excellence in Education (CEE) announces that the recently published biography, Rickover: Underway, My Way, co-authored by CEE President and Co-founder Joann DiGennaro and Joe David, has achieved significant commercial success within its first month of release. Upon release, the book reached the #1 spot on Amazon’s Hot New Releases in Nuclear Engineering and claimed #2 in the Naval Military History best seller category.

“This book is testament to the standard of excellence and leadership of Admiral Hyman G. Rickover,” said Joann DiGennaro. “From a poor Jewish ghetto to an Admiral responsible for the first U.S. nuclear-powered submarine, he remains an icon for exemplary public service.”

Rickover: Underway, My Way offers an unprecedented, intimate glimpse into the life of the longest-serving naval officer in U.S. history. Blending historical analysis with personal anecdotes, the biography captures the relentless drive, brilliance, and softer side of the man who single-handedly forced the modernization of the American fleet. A highlight of the book is Rickover’s framework of seven principles for success. At a time when leadership accountability and technical rigor are under increasing scrutiny, Rickover’s principles are more relevant than ever.

The success of the biography underscores the mission of the Center for Excellence in Education, which Admiral Rickover co-founded alongside DiGennaro in 1983. Established on the principle of nurturing top-tier STEM talent, CEE’s programs—such as the Research Science Institute (RSI) and the USA Biolympiad (USABO)—directly reflect the rigorous academic and professional ideals championed by the Admiral.

“Rickover: Underway, My Way” is currently available for purchase in paperback and electronic formats globally on Amazon: https://amzn.to/42yzVhr

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About the Center for Excellence in Education

The Center for Excellence in Education (CEE), a nonprofit 501(c)(3) charitable organization, was founded in 1983 by the late Admiral H.G. Rickover and Joann P. DiGennaro, President of the Center. The Center’s mission is to nurture high school and university scholars to careers of excellence and leadership in science, technology, engineering, mathematics (STEM) and business, and to encourage collaboration between and among scientific and technological leaders in the global community. CEE sponsors the Research Science Institute (RSI), USA Biolympiad (USABO), Teacher Enrichment Program (TEP), and STEM Lyceums. CEE is a leading source for top STEM talent. For more information, visit https://www.cee.org.